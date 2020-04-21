All76ers
Top Stories
News

Former NBA Star Tracy McGrady in Favor of Cancelling 2019-20 Season

Justin Grasso

Right now, the 2019-2020 NBA Playoffs should be underway and in-play. Unfortunately, we're dealing with entirely different circumstances in the basketball world this season. Early on last month, Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19.

The Jazz star's diagnosis left NBA Commissioner Adam Silver with no choice but to suspend the season indefinitely. Here we are, over a month since the unthinkable happened, and the 2019-2020 season is still on a hiatus.

Will the season continue once again? That's the most important question right now that simply cannot be answered by anybody in charge. While Commissioner Silver refuses to call it quits on this year prematurely -- he still cannot guarantee basketball will be back either. There's hope that by early May, the NBA will make its decision.

But right now, the league will have no choice but to play it by ear. Patience may be wearing thin for players who want closure on the season, but on the other end, there could be players who are open to the idea of just canceling the season and looking forward to the 2020-2021 schedule.

Recently, former NBA star Tracy McGrady offered up his opinion on the situation. Surprisingly, McGrady would prefer it if the NBA canceled the season instead of rushing back in hopes of crowning a champion.

"As a former player, I would be in favor of calling the season off," McGrady said on Monday. "I think there's too much going into having to start the season up. As a player, I don't have the facilities to stay in the tip-top shape that I need to be in because everything is closed. Even when I get back into the facilities to be able to train, it's going to take some time for me to get back into basketball shape."

NBA Trainers and executives have reportedly been working on a 25-day return plan, if and when the NBA gets permission to start back up again. After losing a few months of intense training, though, 25 days might make it tough for players to get back into shape fully. McGrady believes at that point; players would be rushing to get back into shape, which could lead to dangerous results for some.

If that's the case, then he believes the NBA should just call it quits on this year, and gear up to start fresh for next season. While that could very much be an option later on down the line, the NBA is still holding out hope to conclude this season with a champ. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lakers' LeBron James Has Heavy Praise for 76ers' Ben Simmons

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has talked up 76ers' All-Star Ben Simmons before. Once again, the future Hall of Famer has come to Simmons' defense.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Ben Simmons: "I Feel Like I Want to Take Threes Now"

Before, Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons was hesitant to shoot threes. However, he recently mentioned he's ready to step outside of his comfort zone.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Expect Ben Simmons to Heal Up for NBA's Return

The Philadelphia 76ers believe that if and when the NBA season resumes, Ben Simmons will be healthy enough to play.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Tobias Harris Urges NBA Fans to Stop Debating After Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance'

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris wants NBA fans to just appreciate Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' Documentary and stop debating all the time.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Michael Pittman Jr. and the Coronavirus Draft

He's got NFL genes. NFL skills. An NFL body. But no one—not even a star in this epic draft class of pass catchers—is immune to the massive change brought on by an epidemic. His upside down world is everyone's upside down world. His draft experience is every prospect's experience.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Go 'All In' For Michael Rubin's Challenge

Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, and Allen Iverson Joined Michael Rubin's 'All In' Challenge last week. Now, the Philadelphia 76ers are getting involved as an organization.

Justin Grasso

Furkan Korkmaz Couldn't Believe 76ers Wanted Him Back Last Summer

Philadelphia 76ers reserve Furkan Korkmaz felt for sure he wouldn't be back with the team that drafted him in 2020. So he couldn't believe it when the Sixers came calling last summer.

Justin Grasso

NBA Won't Make Same Mistake With COVID-19 Testing Before Returning

The NBA needs large-scale COVID-19 testing in order to return this season. However, the league won't make the same mistake this time around.

Justin Grasso

Despite Signing With Pelicans, JJ Redick, 76ers Had Mutual Interest

Although he signed with the New Orleans Pelicans last offseason, JJ Redick did have interest in finishing his career with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Michael Rubin Celebrates Early Success of 'All In' Challenge

Philadelphia 76ers Partner Michael Rubin recently celebrated the success of his virtual charity, the 'All In' challenge.

Justin Grasso