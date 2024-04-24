Former Sixers Sharpshooter Could Coach Eastern Conference Rival
The Charlotte Hornets are in the market for a new head coach. Over the last few weeks, the Hornets have started an extensive search, looking into candidates with all types of experience.
According to a report from The Athletic, a former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter could be in the mix, joining a long list of candidates this week.
Mark JJ Redick down as a coaching candidate with zero experience in the past. While Redick is a respected basketball mind, who took his post-playing talents to the broadcast field, he hasn’t joined the bench just yet.
Perhaps, that could change soon.
The Hornets become just the second team to consider Redick as a coaching candidate. When the Toronto Raptors parted ways with Nick Nurse following the 2022-2023 season, Redick was named a possible replacement. Ultimately, Darko Rajaković landed the job.
Despite a lack of coaching experience, Redick has been around the game of hoops professionally since 2006. After getting drafted 11th overall out of Duke, Redick played for the Orlando Magic for several seasons. In 2013, he appeared in 28 games for the Milwaukee Bucks.
After spending four seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, Redick joined the 76ers in 2017, where he would stick around for two years. Although his time in Philadelphia was short, Redick’s impact allowed him to become a fan favorite during that period and beyond.
Following a two-season stint with the New Orleans Pelicans, and a sprinkled-in run with the Dallas Mavericks during the 2020-2021 season, Redick eventually called it a career. There was a point during the 2021 offseason when Redick was reportedly gaining attention from the Sixers, Boston Celtics, and the Brooklyn Nets.
However, Redick was stepping away and focusing on a podcasting and broadcasting career. His step into coaching could come as early as 2024, with the Hornets interested in his services.