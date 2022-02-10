Ben Simmons Will 'Take Time' Before Debuting With Nets

Ben Simmons thought he wanted to stay in Philly, a place he claimed to "love," beyond the 2020-2021 season. Despite having what he described as a "bad series" against the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the playoffs last year, Simmons didn't signal any desire of wanting to change teams.

But not too long after what became his final press conference as a member of the Sixers, Simmons and his camp requested a fresh start. That was back in June. Although the Sixers tested the market and fielded offers for Simmons, they weren't getting the offers they desired.

Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey made it known his front office wanted a star-caliber player in return for Simmons. With eyes on Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal, the Sixers had their sights set on players who never became available.

Surprisingly, Brooklyn Nets star James Harden did. And on Thursday, just hours before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, the Sixers and the Nets struck a blockbuster deal.

Ben Simmons, along with Andre Drummond, Seth Curry, and several draft picks have been sent packing to join the Brooklyn Nets.

Meanwhile, the Sixers snagged James Harden and the veteran forward Paul Millsap. With that deal, the Sixers land a star player they had an interest in since last season and they eliminate the often dreadful Ben Simmons saga in a win-win scenario.

What's Next for Simmons?

There were rumblings early on in the Simmons saga stating that the All-Star guard was willing to sit out for the entire season if he's not traded away from Philadelphia.

Simmons didn't bluff. After skipping training camp and the preseason, Simmons was deemed not mentally ready to return to the court. For all of Philly's 54 games this season, Simmons wasn't present.

Now that he's got a new home team with the Brooklyn Nets, will Simmons get back out on the court and start ramping up action for a quick season debut?

Not quite yet. While Simmons is eager to get back on the court and is excited about playing alongside former MVP Kevin Durant, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reports that Simmons' return is still "a work in progress."

It's unclear when Simmons might take the court for the first time this year. Not only will the three-time All-Star have to take some time to get his body in game shape, but it seems he might be still dealing with some mental hurdles. After all, he missed more than half the season due to "personal reasons."

Regardless of when Simmons gets back in the mix, both the Nets and the Sixers will look quite different in the coming days following the big trade.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.