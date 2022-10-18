Former Sixer Isaiah Joe’s Tweet After Joining OKC Thunder

The Philadelphia 76ers were focused on former Arkansas standout Isaiah Joe going into the 2020 NBA Draft. In the weeks leading up to the big night, the Sixers were linked to Joe, as he was all but guaranteed to land with the Sixers.

When the 49th overall pick rolled around, the Sixers made a call to the Arkansas product and let him know that he was Philly-bound. Joe joined the Sixers alongside Tyrese Maxey and fellow second-round pick Paul Reed.

A few years later, Joe became the odd man out during final cuts. Joe secured a multi-year deal with the Sixers ahead of his rookie year. But that wouldn’t guarantee he was going to stick around long-term.

A crowded guard position on a win-now roster in Philadelphia was bad news for the 23-year-old sharpshooter who is still developing. Although Sixers head coach Doc Rivers certainly still believes in Joe as a player, his personal timeline didn’t match the Sixers’.

“That was a tough one for me because I really liked the kid,” said Rivers regarding Joe. “I really believe he’s an NBA player. He was just caught behind so many guys, so that was very difficult. You know, we had a long talk.”

A couple of days later, Joe’s free agency journey was complete as he landed a new opportunity to play with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“I talked to him [on Saturday],” said Rivers over the weekend. “I’m very happy. He’s got a shot and a shot to play. So I want him to do well. He’s a great kid.”

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Joe inked a three-year deal worth $6 million. The first season is fully guaranteed, while the second is not. In addition, the third season on Joe’s new contract is a team option for Oklahoma City.

Joe is obviously thrilled to land with a new organization, and the Thunder are a great fit for his timeline. On the Sixers, Joe’s best shot at playing this season would either be in garbage time or down in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats.

On a rebuilding Thunder team, Joe will likely have a role off the bench. During his limited time on the floor with the Sixers, Joe has shown flashes as a stellar catch-and-shoot standout. In OKC, he’ll manage to get more playing time to develop further.

