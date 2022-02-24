Former Sixers Ben Simmons, Kyle Korver Working Together on Nets

Before starting a career in coaching and player development, Kyle Korver was a well-known sharpshooter in the NBA. After spending four seasons at Creighton in the NCAA, Korver entered the 2003 NBA Draft.

He became a second-round pick as the New Jersey Nets used their 53rd overall pick on the sharpshooter. However, Korver didn't actually begin his professional career with the Nets' organization. Instead, he was immediately traded to the Philadelphia 76ers for cash.

For the first five seasons of his career, Korver played in Philadelphia. Eventually, he was moved to the Utah Jazz and then started bouncing around the league. From 2010 to 2020, Korver played for several teams, including the Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah for a second stint, and the Milwaukee Bucks.

After appearing in 58 games with the Bucks during the 2019-2020 season, Korver practically called it a career as he didn't sign with any teams ahead of last season. Back in August, the former Sixers sharpshooter joined Steve Nash's staff on the Brooklyn Nets and is now working with another former Sixer in Ben Simmons.

Korver and Simmons Get to Work

A couple of weeks ago, Ben Simmons' wish was granted as he was moved to the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster trade that landed the Sixers James Harden.

By joining the Nets, Simmons gets the fresh start he's wanted since the 2021 playoffs wrapped up. Simmons has been criticized for his shooting outside of the paint throughout his career.

Therefore, the Nets emphasized getting Simmons to work on his shot with the Korver. On Wednesday, everybody got a glimpse at what those sessions look like following a Brooklyn practice session.

Korver could be a great mentor for Simmons and could get the three-time All-Star on the right track by helping him unlock a part of his offensive skill set that was hardly utilized during his time in Philadelphia.

However, it ultimately comes down to Simmons. In Philadelphia, last season specifically, the Sixers had Simmons work with Sam Cassell throughout the entire season. Cassell, who's earned praise for helping stars unlock key parts of their offensive game in the past, was expected to do the same for Simmons.

Unfortunately, the three-time All-Star stuck to his usual ways on the offensive end and didn't change much about his game. Perhaps, new scenery and different coaching staff will get the former first-overall pick on the right path.

