Former Sixers Big Man Keeping Career Alive in Big 3 League
During the 2022 season, the Philadelphia 76ers put an end to the Ben Simmons saga by trading him to the Brooklyn Nets. James Harden was the centerpiece of the deal, but he didn't come alone. The Sixers also ended up acquiring former All-Star Paul Millsap.
At the age of 36, Millsap didn't end up playing much for the Sixers. He appeared in nine games and averaged 3.7 PPG and 2.8 RPG.
Millsap's brief run with the Sixers marked the end of his 16-year run in the NBA. His is most known for his time with Atlanta Hawks, but also had runs with the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets. Millsap's career accolades include being a four-time All-Star, making an All-Defense team in 2016, and being named to an All-Rookie team back in 2007.
While things might be over for Millsap in the NBA, he has managed to keep his professional career going. Over the weekend, he made his debut in Ice Cube's Big3 league.
Millsap is the captain of his team, the Aliens. Also on the roster is his brothers John and Abraham Millsap. As far as other NBA talent goes, fellow former All-Star Al Jefferson will also play for the Aliens. Their roster is rounded out by Dusan Bulut, who had a successful basketball career overseas in Serbia.
Millsap and the Aliens are coached by another former player in Rick Mahorn. He spent 18 years in the league, most notably as the starting center for the "Bad Boy" Detroit Pistons. Mahorn's biggest achievement was helping deliver the Pistons a championship in 1989.