The Philadelphia 76ers had high hopes for their former first-round pick, Zhaire Smith. During the 2018 NBA Draft, the Sixers used their 10th overall pick on former Villanova standout Mikal Bridges.

Not too long after acquiring Bridges through the draft, Philadelphia's temporary front office at the time flipped the selection for Texas Tech wing Zhaire Smith and a 2021 draft pick from the Miami Heat.

Bridges started his career with the Suns and remains there four seasons later. As for Smith, he saw his career get off track as he dealt with several unfortunate setbacks before he really got started.

During the offseason of his rookie year, Smith suffered a significant setback. After fracturing his foot, he found out he needed surgery. In addition to his physical setback, Smith also had a serious allergic reaction, which caused further complications for him.

For months, the Sixers doubted Smith would be able to play in his rookie season. However, Smith made it out on the floor to play with Philly's G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, in March of 2019. After appearing in just over ten games with the Blue Coats, Smith managed to make his NBA debut.

During the 2018-2019 season, Smith appeared in six games. During that stretch, he averaged six points, two rebounds, and one assist before remaining on the sidelines for a majority of Philly's playoff run.

The following year, Smith had a hard time cracking a spot in the team's rotation. Not only did he deal with more physical setbacks, but the team also believed he needed to spend more time in the G League to further develop. During the 2019-2020 season, Smith appeared in seven games and averaged just four minutes on the floor.

When the Sixers went to the G League bubble in Florida following a multi-month league suspension, Smith didn't join the team as he was dealing with a knee injury. During the 2020 offseason, the Sixers moved Smith to the Detroit Pistons where he was eventually waived.

While it seemed Smith would bounce back as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies' G League team, the former Sixers draft pick hasn't been spotted on a court since the 2019-2020 run. Smith hasn't publicly addressed his next move in a while, but on Friday, he finally broke his silence.

Per Smith's personal update, it seems the knee injury that bothered him ahead of the bubble has turned into a long-term issue.

As the 22-year-old wing seems to be in good spirits, it looks like he's eyeing a return to the court this summer when the NBA Summer League fires back up.

