Former Sixers Guard Andre Miller Lands Coaching Job

A former Philadelphia 76ers veteran is set to re-enter the NBA in a coaching role. On Wednesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that former Sixers guard Andre Miller is finalizing a deal to become the head coach of the Grand Rapids Gold.

The Gold, an NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, previously had former NBA guard Jason Terry running the show. After Terry found himself a promotion to join the Utah Jazz’s coaching staff, he left a vacancy that Miller will now fill.

Miller is no stranger to the Denver Nuggets. As a veteran that’s bounced around the league during his playing days, Miller had two separate stints with the Nuggets.

In 2003, Miller signed a six-year deal with Denver. He played three full seasons with the Nuggets during his first stint. Amid his fourth year in Denver, Miller was traded to the Sixers 23 games into the 2007-2007 season.

Miller was one of the Sixers’ acquisitions in the blockbuster trade that sent NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson to Denver. In his first season with the Sixers, Miller started in 56 games and averaged 13 points and seven assists.

He had the best scoring year of his career in his first full season with the Sixers. In 82 games, Miller averaged 17 points and still produced around seven assists per game. The following year, those numbers slightly dipped to 16 points per game and 6.5 assists per game.

After wrapping up the remainder of his six-year deal with the 76ers, Miller again hit the free agency market and landed with the Portland Trail Blazers. After two years in Portland, the veteran guard returned to Denver via offseason trade.

In total, Miller spent six of his 17-year career with the Nuggets’ organization. So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that they were the team to come calling Miller when they needed a coach for their G League organization.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.