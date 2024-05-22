Former Sixers Guard Doesn't Want JJ Redick to Take Lakers Coaching Job
Just a few years after his playing career ended, former Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick has started popping up in coaching rumors. Along with interviewing for the Charlotte Hornets vacancy, he has been heavily connected to the open position with the LA Lakers.
During a recent episode of Run It Back on FanDuel TV, another former Sixer spoke on Redick potenitally becoming head coach of the Lakers. Longtime sixth man Lou Williams doesn't want Redick or Sam Cassell taking the gig.
"I think [JJ Redick] and Sam Cassell should steer clear of this job," Williams said. "If they want to have careers in the NBA as head coaches, this isn't the job for you to start your career and want to grow and learn and become a better coach."
Williams doesn't think the two are capable of coaching, more so that the situation might be too big for them. Coaching a team like the Lakers comes with high expectations and a short leash. This was on full display this season, as Darvin Ham was let go after just two years on the job. With stars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, strong results will be expected from day one.
The three-time Sixth Man of the Year knows all about the pressures that come with playing for a team like the Lakers. He played in 125 games for the franchise from 2015 to 2017.
Before he began bouncing around the league, Williams made a name for himself with the Sixers. He was a second-round pick in 2005, but went on to become a key contributor. Williams spent the first seven years of his career in Philly before eventually departing for the Atlanta Hawks in free agency in 2012.