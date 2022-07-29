Skip to main content
Former Sixers Guard Myles Powell Finds a New Team

Former Sixers Guard Myles Powell Finds a New Team

Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers made a few changes throughout the year with their two-way roster. After the team parted ways with the young veteran guard Grant Riller after he suffered another injury, the Sixers replaced Riller with Myles Powell.

Powell was in his element when he signed with the Sixers. As a Trenton, New Jersey native, Powell grew up a Sixers fan. In 2016, the young guard attended Seton Hall for four years. Following his college stint, Powell entered the 2020 NBA Draft. 

Powell went without a call during the big event and ended up undrafted. But it didn’t take long for him to find a temporary home in the NBA. In November 2020, Powell signed with the New York Knicks’ organization. Although he was waived a month later, Powell inked a deal with New York’s G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks.

Eventually, Powell earned himself a two-way contract with the Knicks, but he was quickly waived. The following season, Powell played one game with the Westchester Knicks — then the Sixers came calling with a two-way contract offer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Last year, Powell appeared in 11 games with the Sixers and 20 games with Philly’s affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. While Powell was around the team throughout the start of the offseason, he’ll find himself with a new team for the upcoming season.

Powell won’t land back in the NBA just yet. Instead, he’s set to ink a seven-figure deal to play in the Philippines for seven months beginning in October, according to Adam Zagoria of NJ.com

While Powell gets a fresh start in the East Asia Super League, he’s not closing the book on a possible return to the NBA. 

“I’ll be back in six months, so the plan is to go over there, make some money and then I’ll be back in February and hopefully join an NBA team before the playoffs,” Powell told NJ.com. “That’s around the time NBA call-ups start anyway.”

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

For live updates on the Philadelphia 76ers, follow @All76ersSI on Twitter!

In This Article (1)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

USATSI_17981768_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Daryl Morey Looks Forward to Seeing Harden, Embiid Pairing Grow

By Justin Grasso16 hours ago
USATSI_17983079_168388689_lowres
News

James Harden Reacts to Returning to Sixers for Next Season

By Justin Grasso23 hours ago
USATSI_18014666_168388689_lowres (1)
News

James Harden Officially Re-Signs With Sixers

By Justin GrassoJul 27, 2022 5:16 PM EDT
USATSI_15773177_168388689_lowres (4)
News

Sixers Lose Key Executive to Oklahoma City Thunder

By Justin GrassoJul 27, 2022 1:29 PM EDT
USATSI_18153762_168388689_lowres
News

Odds Show Kevin Durant is Favored to Land With Sixers Rival

By Justin GrassoJul 27, 2022 10:41 AM EDT
USATSI_17328346_168388689_lowres
News

Have Sixers Shown Interest in Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell?

By Justin GrassoJul 26, 2022 2:04 PM EDT
USATSI_18232394_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Could Paul Reed Fill The Sixers' Center Gap?

By Declan HarrisJul 26, 2022 10:08 AM EDT
USATSI_18101453_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Scottie Barnes Refuses to Play With Joel Embiid on NBA 2K

By Justin GrassoJul 25, 2022 4:22 PM EDT