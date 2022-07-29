Former Sixers Guard Myles Powell Finds a New Team

Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers made a few changes throughout the year with their two-way roster. After the team parted ways with the young veteran guard Grant Riller after he suffered another injury, the Sixers replaced Riller with Myles Powell.

Powell was in his element when he signed with the Sixers. As a Trenton, New Jersey native, Powell grew up a Sixers fan. In 2016, the young guard attended Seton Hall for four years. Following his college stint, Powell entered the 2020 NBA Draft.

Powell went without a call during the big event and ended up undrafted. But it didn’t take long for him to find a temporary home in the NBA. In November 2020, Powell signed with the New York Knicks’ organization. Although he was waived a month later, Powell inked a deal with New York’s G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks.

Eventually, Powell earned himself a two-way contract with the Knicks, but he was quickly waived. The following season, Powell played one game with the Westchester Knicks — then the Sixers came calling with a two-way contract offer.

Last year, Powell appeared in 11 games with the Sixers and 20 games with Philly’s affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. While Powell was around the team throughout the start of the offseason, he’ll find himself with a new team for the upcoming season.

Powell won’t land back in the NBA just yet. Instead, he’s set to ink a seven-figure deal to play in the Philippines for seven months beginning in October, according to Adam Zagoria of NJ.com.

While Powell gets a fresh start in the East Asia Super League, he’s not closing the book on a possible return to the NBA.

“I’ll be back in six months, so the plan is to go over there, make some money and then I’ll be back in February and hopefully join an NBA team before the playoffs,” Powell told NJ.com. “That’s around the time NBA call-ups start anyway.”

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

