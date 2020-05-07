All76ers
Top Stories
News

Former Sixers President Reveals Allen Iverson's 'Practice' Rant Caused Him to Quit

Justin Grasso

On May 7th, 2002, Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson participated in a postseason press conference, which is still very much relevant today. Yes, that same press conference that causes sports fans from all over to shout "Practice?!. . . We're talking about practice?!" Whenever the word 'practice' is heard. 

Nowadays, the press conference that lasted close to an hour is typically only seen when somebody uses the famous 'Practice' clip. However, Iverson's relentless and brutally honest rant was much more than a guy complaining about practice.

Before Iverson approached the podium that day, the Sixers held a meeting with former head coach Larry Brown, and former team President, Billy King, to discuss Iverson's status with the organization. By now, we know the meeting wasn't as productive as desired -- and Iverson left the room frustrated, which caused the legend to let his emotions go during a lengthy press conference with the local media.

At the time, nobody could've guessed Iverson's heated altercation with numerous reporters that day would become a staple of his legacy many years from then. So when it was all going down, some within the Sixers organization believed that the entire ordeal was nothing short of a disaster.

Therefore, the guy who set the whole thing up was ready to resign from his position. Billy King, the team's president at the time, recently revealed that he was pretty much ready to quit before anybody could fire him. "I'm thinking, I made a big mistake," King told 94WIP on Thursday. "Ed Snider calls me and says what's going on? I said, 'Ed, I'm sorry, I quit. It's my fault, and I quit.'"

[RELATED: Allen Iverson Once Left Practice to Eat Taco Bell]

Fortunately for King, Iverson's press conference was well-received from a marketing standpoint. Initially, it might've been a bad look for the Sixers' organization, but the former president wasn't actually in any danger of losing his job that day. So when Snider called King back, the Sixers president was assured he wasn't going anywhere. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sixers' Brett Brown Cannot Attend Practices For Time Being

When the Sixers manage to open up their practice facility for individual player workouts, the team's head coach Brett Brown will not have the opportunity to participate until further notice.

Justin Grasso

Report: NBA, NBAPA Will Hold Conference Call for Players Friday

NBA's Adam Silver and NBAPA's Michele Roberts plan to hold a conference call for Philadelphia 76ers and the rest of the players in the league on Friday.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Michael Jordan Had Special Arrangement to Shop for Groceries

Michael Jordan's former teammate Brad Sellers says MJ used to tip grocery store workers for allowing him to shop after closing time.

SI Wire

76ers GM Elton Brand Says It's 'Too Early to Speculate' on NBA's Return

Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand has been in direct contact with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver lately. From what he's gathered after numerous meetings, Brand reiterates it's too early to tell when the NBA will return.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Deni Avdija Hopes to Be Israel's First NBA Star

Despite his youth, Deni Avdija is already one of the most famous athletes in his hoops-crazed homeland. But can he make a name for himself in the NBA?

SI Wire

Does 76ers Center Joel Embiid 'Hate' NBA Legend Charles Barkley?

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has had his fair share of battles with NBA legend Charles Barkley.

Justin Grasso

76ers Legend Allen Iverson Once Left Practice to Eat Taco Bell

Philadelphia 76ers Hall of Famer Allen Iverson wasn't a big fan of practicing. In fact, he disappeared in the middle of a session one time to eat some Taco Bell.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Ben Simmons Pranks His Mother After Being Told He Cannot Cook

Once Ben Simmons was accused of not being able to cook by his mother, the 76ers guard decided to prank her on camera.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Christmas Day Startup Being Discussed for Next Season

The status of the NBA's current season is still in question. However, the league is rumored to be discussing a potential Christmas Day startup for the 2020-21 season.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Michael Jordan or LeBron James, Who Faced Better Competition?

The Last Dance has renewed the GOAT debate, Michael Jordan vs LeBron James. But which GOAT faced better competition: Jordan or LeBron?

SI Wire