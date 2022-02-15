Former Sixers Curry, Drummond Help Nets Snap Losing Streak

So much can change in a week around the NBA -- especially when the trade deadline nears. Early on last week, the Philadelphia 76ers were known to be negotiating a big trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

While a handful of players from the Sixers' side were rumored to be possible trade candidates, Philadelphia and Brooklyn weren't close to getting something done. That all changed on the final day of the deadline, though.

Just hours before the NBA closed the trade market, the Sixers sent the disgruntled Ben Simmons, their starting shooting guard Seth Curry, and their backup center Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets.

In exchange, the 76ers received the superstar guard James Harden and the veteran forward/center, Paul Millsap. On Thursday night, both teams announced the agreement was official. On Saturday, all players passed their physicals, and the deal was officially done.

Curry, Drummond Debut

Not everybody involved in the trade will play right away. Former Sixers guard Ben Simmons, who has sat out every game this year, will continue to miss time as he has to ramp up action in practice before getting back out on the court on game nights.

As for Harden, he's been dealing with a hamstring issue, so the Sixers don't intend to play him until after the All-Star game, which he will not participate in. So far, only two players involved in the trade made their debuts, and it happened on Monday night when the Nets faced the Sacramento Kings.

Seth Curry, who used to start with the Sixers, picked up where he left off and started with the Nets on Monday. Although Curry's last few games in a 76ers uniform were forgettable, he was right back on track on Monday night.

In 32 minutes of action, Curry led Brooklyn in scoring. He shot 10-18 from the field and drained three of his eight three-pointers for 23 points. In addition to his scoring, Curry also picked up seven rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Andre Drummond started for the Nets after primarily playing backup to Joel Embiid all season long. The veteran big man checked in for 24 minutes. He put up 11 points on 4-7 shooting during that time, and he came down with nine rebounds while producing four assists, two steals, and blocking one shot.

With Curry and Drummond's contributions, the Nets snapped their dreadful 11-game losing streak by taking down the Kings 109-85. They'll get Tuesday off before reconvening on the court on Wednesday to face the New York Knicks.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.