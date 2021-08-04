Former Sixers Center Tony Bradley Joins Chicago Bulls

The Philadelphia 76ers landed the young veteran center Tony Bradley via trade last offseason. After he wrapped up a three-year stint with the Utah Jazz, the 2017 28th overall pick was dealt to the Detroit Pistons and later flipped to the Sixers for former first-round pick Zhaire Smith.

Expectations weren't super high for Bradley, as he was stashed behind Joel Embiid and Dwight Howard on the Sixers' depth chart. However, as Embiid missed time due to several setbacks, Bradley picked up some notable minutes for the Sixers.

In 20 games, Bradley started in eight matchups. Averaging nearly 15 minutes on the floor, he put up 5.5 points per game and drained a career-high of 68-percent of his shots from the field.

After a strong stretch in the absence of Embiid, Bradley's trade value increased as the deadline approached last season. Considering the Sixers had a need for a backup ball-handler to run the bench's offense in the playoffs, the Sixers used their third center as bait in the trade that landed them George Hill from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

OKC ended up being a solid landing spot for Bradley. Being on a rebuilding team that wasn't playing for much, Bradley had an opportunity to showcase his skills for 22 games. Coming off the bench, he averaged a career-high of 18 minutes on the floor.

Bradley put up eight points per game while collecting a career-high of 6.1 rebounds per game during that time. Following the 2020-2021 season, the Thunder made it clear they wouldn't be bringing Bradley back.

As he tested free agency, Bradley's found his next landing spot. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Bradley will join the Chicago Bulls for the 2021-2022 season. Bradley inked a two-year contract per Haynes' report, with the second season being a player option.

