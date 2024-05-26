Former Sixers Trade Target Expected to Test Free Agent Market
Dating back to the start of the regular season, the Philadelphia 76ers have been tied to a wide-range of players in rumors. Based on recent updates, one previous name could be back on their radar this summer.
Following the James Harden trade to the LA Clippers, the Sixers found themselves in a position to swing a big trade. Daryl Morey had multiple draft picks to work with, and multiple expiring contracts. In the end, the Sixers would not take a big swing and onyl acquired Buddy Hield at the deadline.
When Philly first made the Harden trade, OG Anunoby was a player connected to the Sixers. The Toronto Raptors did end up moving the two-way forward, but to the New York Knicks. Anunoby now has a chance to enter free agency a year early if he declines his player option.
In a recent story for Yahoo Sports, Jake Fischer reported the latest regarding Anunoby and his future. He is expected to hit the market this summer, but is open to testing to the market.
There was word circling among team officials at last week’s NBA Draft Combine that Anunoby’s situation with the Knicks is not as cut and dried. Perhaps those signals to rival teams will only help Anunoby elicit a larger dollar figure from the Knicks. But various teams left Chicago with the belief that Anunoby could reach unrestricted free agency and consider deals from other franchises in addition to New York, sources said.
If Anunoby is willing to entertain other offers, the Sixers could end up getting back in the mix to acquire him. This offseason, they will have some of the largest open cap space in the league.
With all signs indicating that Tobias Harris' time with the Sixers is over, there is a void to fill at the forward position. Between his defensively versatility and play style on offense, Anunoby would be an ideal running mate for Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. This season, the 26-year-old forward averaged 14.7 PPG and 4.2 RPG while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc.