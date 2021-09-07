FS1 Host Reveals His Ideal Ben Simmons Swap for Sixers

Ben Simmons has been on the Sixers' trade block for the last couple of months. Despite saying he wants to remain in Philly following the 76ers' Game 7 loss against the Atlanta Hawks in June, Simmons has switched his stance and is not only embracing a trade -- he desires one.

So far, the Sixers haven't found a team to meet their expensive asking price. Many speculate that Daryl Morey hasn't lowered the cost because he's waiting to see how the situation in Portland unfolds regarding Damian Lillard, as that's his ideal target.

But as Lillard makes it clear he won't be going anywhere anytime soon, the 76ers might have to pivot elsewhere. And FS1 analyst Nick Wright has an unlikely but ideal candidate the Sixers should try and swap Simmons for this offseason.

"I know this won’t happen, but as someone who has shorted the stock of the Nets, and been right, I'm telling you right now Ben for Kyrie," Wright said last week. "If personalities weren’t a thing, basketball-wise, this makes so much sense for Brooklyn, makes them an overwhelming favorite in the East. Maybe an overwhelming favorite overall, but that’s not happening because of the relationships."

When Kyrie Irving signed with the Nets a few offseasons ago, he did it with the intention of teaming up with former NBA MVP Kevin Durant. Therefore, the chances of Brooklyn parting ways with Irving without a request from the All-Star guard is highly unlikely -- even if Simmons makes sense for Brooklyn.

While the Sixers will continue to hunt for an All-Star-caliber player to acquire for a Simmons-centric trade, they'll have to continue waiting patiently as notable names such as Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard, and Kyrie Irving remain off the table.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.