All76ers
Top Stories
News

Furkan Korkmaz Helps 76ers Get Back on Track With a Career-Night vs. Grizzlies

Justin Grasso

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- Back in the winner's column they go! The past week hasn't been easy for the Philadelphia 76ers. They prepared as best as they could for a four-game road trip last Thursday. Clearly, their preparation wasn't nearly enough as they lost four-straight on the road against three playoff teams and the Eastern Conference's worst squad.

After their four-game skid, the Sixers dropped to 31-21 overall and 9-19 on the road. As you can see, judging based on the numbers, consecutive losses on the road aren't anything new for the Sixers. So while some could assume all hope would be lost for Philly after losing to the Bucks on Thursday, the team once again reminded any of their doubters that despite a lousy road record, the Sixers are still oddly the best team in the NBA when playing at home.

Nothing changed about that fact on Friday night as the Sixers hosted a young Memphis Grizzlies team. While the Sixers didn't have their new acquisitions from the trade line available just yet, no additional help was needed at home as the 76ers took advantage of the massive chip they had on their shoulders after so many struggles and destroyed Memphis 119-107.

The starting lineup did a nice job as they dealt with minimal issues, which was a change of pace considering the struggles as of late. Ben Simmons led the team in total minutes on the floor once again and had a solid outing on both sides of the ball with three steals along with 22 points.

Tobias Harris was also a force on offense as he produced at a decent rate, totaling for 21 points. And although Joel Embiid didn't return to the court for the second-half due to neck stiffness, the Sixers' big man was off to a much better start in comparison to Thursday night as he drained three of his six field-goal attempts, putting up ten points.

Then last but surely not least, Sixers' veteran backup Furkan Korkmaz had another one of his shockingly excellent performances. That's not to say Korkmaz hasn't been decent, but Friday's matchup was another night where Korkmaz exceeded his career-high in points.

Last month, Korkmaz beat out his career-high for the second time this season with 21 points against Chicago. On Friday, he broke through once again with 34 points off the bench as he exploded from beyond the arc. Can the Sixers sustain this success moving forward? As long as they're at home, I suppose. While their road woes still exist, at least they know they haven't lost their mojo while playing in South Philly.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
Effyourself
Effyourself

Ben Simmons would be leading the league in assists if these bums made half of their wide open threes.....who cares if he doesn’t shoot? These slobs make more money for one game than you lard a$$es will make in 20 lifetimes 😂🤣,

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sixers Rumors: Kyle O'Quinn Wants Out of Philly?

Sixers' reserve big man Kyle O'Quinn has reportedly requested to be waived by Philly after the NBA trade deadline passed.

Justin Grasso

by

BallisLife

National Media Rips Sixers' Brett Brown After Three-Game Road Skid

A few folks in the national media spent their Tuesday ripping into Sixers' head coach Brett Brown after the team got blown out by the Miami Heat.

Justin Grasso

by

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Guard Josh Richardson Listed as Questionable vs. Grizzlies on Friday

Sixers' starting shooting guard Josh Richardson is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup against the Grizzlies.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Waive Jonah Bolden, Call up Norvel Pelle from G-League

The Sixers have released Jonah Bolden, and signed Norvel Pelle to an NBA contract.

Justin Grasso

Why James Ennis and the Sixers Decided to Mutually Part Ways

Former Sixers forward James Ennis wasn't traded from Philly by surprise on Thursday afternoon.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Joel Embiid Admits He's Not Having Fun Again After Loss to Bucks

Once again, Sixers' center Joel Embiid admits he hasn't been having fun on the court after taking the fourth-straight loss to the Bucks.

Justin Grasso

76ers Wrap up Four-Game Road Trip Winless After Losing to Bucks

The Philadelphia 76ers completed a four-game road trip without picking up a single win.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Waive Trey Burke to Clear Roster Space

The Philadelphia 76ers have created roster space at the expense of Trey Burke on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Trade James Ennis to Orlando Magic

The Philadelphia 76ers have sent veteran forward James Ennis to the Orlando Magic.

Justin Grasso

Chris Broussard Speculates There's Jealousy Between Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid

FS1 commentator Chris Broussard has recently went on record stating that both 76ers' young stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are jealous of each other.

Justin Grasso