Report: Korkmaz to Return to Sixers on 3-Year Deal

Furkan Korkmaz became a free agent for the second time in his career on Monday. The first time Korkmaz hit the open market was after he wrapped up his second season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

After the Sixers declined to pick up his option, Korkmaz became an unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2019-2020 season. Gaining little-to-no interest on the open market, Korkmaz was rumored to be eyeing a return to Turkey to continue playing pro ball.

But it was only a matter of time before the Sixers came calling again. Korkmaz inked a two-year deal with the Sixers in 2019. Although he struggled to make an impact on the roster throughout his first two seasons, Korkmaz had a breakthrough in year three.

In 72 games, Korkmaz achieved career-highs across the board. He shot 43-percent from the field and drained 40-percent of his threes while averaging almost ten points per game. Last season, Korkmaz's averages were down slightly, but he averaged roughly the same amount of points in 55 matchups.

Heading into free agency for the second time in his career, Korkmaz was expected to gain some more interest this time around. Being that he's just 24-years-old, with four years of experience under his belt as a 38-percent career shooter from beyond the arc, Korkmaz was expected to have no problem landing a new deal.

Korkmaz got exactly what he wanted. Less than two hours into the start of free agency, Korkmaz inked a three-year deal with the Sixers, worth $15 million, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Following Korkmaz's 2020-2021 season with the Sixers, the Turkish sharpshooter made it clear he'd like to return to Philly for next season and beyond. On Monday, Korkmaz got his wish.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.