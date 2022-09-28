Furkan Korkmaz Reviews EuroBasket and Offseason Training

The 2021-22 offseason proved to be a busy one for players all around the NBA as EuroBasket was going on, which provided European players an opportunity to play for their home countries.

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Furkan Korkmaz falls into this group, with the competition adding to an already busy summer for the Turkish guard, which he discussed during the Sixers' media day on Monday.

"So for me, it was a long summer with the national team, the training camps, I think the experience was really important for me to get better," said Korkmaz.

Although shooting has been always been an integral part of the 25-year-old's game, there were other parts of the game that were the focus of his offseason.

"Overall, not in just one specific thing, at the end of the day, when you come here, you are expected to make shots, but I don't think the game is all about making the shots," said Korkmaz, "It's about making the right play, reading the game better and helping the team from a different perspective, on defense too."

The summer proved to be a time for the Turkish guard to not only train but also reset himself after a deep playoff run.

"Last year it was a little tricky for me, there were a lot of ups and downs, that's why I refresh my mind, I refresh everything," said Korkmaz, "Get working on my body again, get in shape... Overall it was a good summer for me."

Korkmaz will continue his training along with the rest of the Sixers as they travel to South Carolina ahead of their preseason, which begins on Monday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST with a game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Declan Harris contributes to All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @DecIanH.

