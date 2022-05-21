This week, the Philadelphia 76ers are doing their due diligence at the 2022 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. Although the Sixers might not have a selection, their spot as the 23rd overall selection is pending as the Brooklyn Nets have yet to decide whether they want the pick or not.

Therefore, the Sixers are doing their homework. And on Thursday, team representatives met with NBA G League Ignite standout MarJon Beauchamp, the young wing revealed.

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Beauchamp mentioned he had a good meeting with the Sixers on Thursday.

As he was made aware of the draft pick situation, Beauchamp still understands what he could bring to the table in Philadelphia if the Sixers garner a selection and he’s still on the board late in the first round.

“I think it’s important, you never know what will happen,” said Beauchamp when discussing Philadelphia’s draft pick situation. “To build that relationship, I think it’s important.”

The 21-year-old 6’6” wing is confident he could fit into the Sixers’ system and bring them exactly what they need if they were to get a pick and use it on him.

“That’s what they said, you know, come in there and have defense,” Beauchamp said, regarding his discussion with Sixers reps. “Bring that energy, you know, a young energy, and just keep growing and keep getting better, and they said that they would do that.”

In addition to the Sixers, Beauchamp had meetings with several organizations over the last couple of days. The young wing met with the Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers, and the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Then on Thursday, he talked with the Denver Nuggets, Chicago Bulls, and the Dallas Mavericks.

