George Hill Describes First Impressions of Sixers' Chemistry

It took some time for Philadelphia 76ers veteran guard George Hill to meet his new teammates officially. When the Oklahoma City Thunder traded him to the City of Brotherly Love a couple of weeks back, the Sixers were in the midst of a six-game road trip.

Considering Hill is still rehabbing his thumb injury, the Sixers didn't see a reason to fly Hill out to their temporary destination just to sit on the bench. Instead, they had him go to Philly to continue rehabbing and getting back on track for his eventual return.

Finally, the Sixers made it back to Philly late last week, and Hill joined the team. Ever since he practiced with everybody on Saturday for the first time, Hill has spent a lot of time with his new teammates and has joined them on the current four-game road trip, which started on Tuesday in Boston.

And now that Hill has finally spoken publicly for the first time since getting traded to the 76ers, the veteran guard talked about his positive first impression of the team that is clicking in all areas on and off the court this year.

"It's really fun," Hill said about the Sixers. "We have a lot of different personalities here. It's a fun atmosphere -- a very easy atmosphere. Coach does a great job of keeping it light and keeping it fun to be around. All of the guys are very talkative and funny and things like that. Being here has been phenomenal. The team has embraced me with open arms, and that's all you can ask for."

Despite having difficulties behind the scenes last year, the revamped Sixers roster in 2020-2021 has been an entirely different story.

As Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have better chemistry than ever, and new additions Dwight Howard and Danny Green bring a championship-driven, positive vibe to the roster, the 76ers have been more together than they've been in years. Sometimes, letting players go and bringing new ones in can affect the chemistry, but it seems Hill's time with the 76ers has been nothing but positive so far.

