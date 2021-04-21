Warriors Coach Believes Sixers Could Go Far in NBA Playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Golden State Warriors at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday for the first and only time this season. Heading into the matchup, both teams had hefty injury reports as several stars' playing status was in jeopardy.

For the Warriors, standouts Steph Curry and Kelly Oubre Jr. were both listed as questionable as they dealt with setbacks. They were eventually cleared for action. On the other side, the Sixers had Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, Dwight Howard, George Hill, and Ben Simmons, all listed as questionable.

During last Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, all of the names mentioned, minus Ben Simmons, weren't on the floor. On Monday, the Sixers got a few of those guys back, but the couple that missed the game were critical losses.

Howard, Hill, and Curry all suited up for the Sixers against Golden State on Monday. Harris and Simmons didn't. At first, it seemed the Sixers were going to be just fine without those two starters as the Joel Embiid-led 76ers got off to a red-hot start in the first quarter on Monday.

But it didn't take long for Steph Curry to start heating up. After Philly got off to a double-digit lead early on, the Warriors climbed back and made it a game. By halftime, the score was tied at 55. Then, the Sixers were outscored in the third and fourth quarter. Steph Curry, who collected 49 points, led Golden State to a 107-96 victory.

Although the Dubs were happy to get the win, they understood the Sixers weren't at full strength. While they wouldn't take anything away from themselves, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr noted they didn't face the Sixers' best -- and he praised them for what they have when they are at full strength.

“I really like their chances," Kerr said in regards to the Sixers after the game. "They were obviously, severely shorthanded tonight without Ben and Harris. That wasn’t their team. They were shorthanded, and if they’re healthy, they are really good. They are a great two-way team and one of the best defensive teams in the league. They cause a lot of problems offensively, too. They are a hell of a team.”

With a 39-18 record, the Sixers remain in first place within the Eastern Conference. Although the Brooklyn Nets are right behind them, breathing down their necks, the 76ers hold the tiebreaker for the first seed. That's what Philly's gunning for, and if they get it, many should like the chances of the Sixers making a deeper run in the playoffs than they have in quite some time.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.