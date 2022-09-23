Grading Sixers' Best Trade Chips Ahead of Training Camp

The Philadelphia 76ers' offseason has been busy as they get ready for the 2022-2023 campaign, with their sights set on the NBA Finals, which have eluded the city since 2001.

To bolster their lineup, the Sixers have re-signed James Harden, who took a pay cut during the upcoming season, which played a massive part in the signings of P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr, and Montrezl Harrell.

If Daryl Morey and the Sixers' front office want to keep the ball rolling, here are some of their top trade chips and how they grade out ahead of training camp:

Furkan Korkmaz: C

As it stands, Furkan Korkmaz has two years left on his contract with the Sixers, which leaves his spot on Doc Rivers' bench vulnerable. Last season proved to be a downgrade for the Turkish guard, as he saw a dip in his three-point percentage (.289) as well as his points per game (7.6).

Regardless, some teams in the past have taken an interest in pursuing Korkmaz, with the Cleveland Cavaliers having been rumored to be in the running had the Sixers not reached a new agreement last season.

His stats, age, and contract details all go into the factor of Korkmaz being a low-level trade sweetener for Daryl Morey to use when reaching out around the league.

Sixers forward Georges Niang.

Georges Niang: C+

Last season was George Niang's first season in the City of Brotherly Love, making quite the entrance into his new team, shooting 40 percent from three-point land while averaging nine points off the bench.

Niang's role as a second or third-choice small forward for Rivers to use when Matisse Thybulle and Tucker need to rest makes him semi-indispensable to his team. So, a trade featuring the seven-year veteran is unlikely.

That being said, good performances make a player worth more, so if he keeps improving his game, there are more reasons that you could be featured in the deal for a big-name player.

Sixers reserve Shake Milton.

Shake Milton: B

Shake Milton is one of the multiple players on the Sixers who are on an expiring contract entering the 2022-2023 season, which may play with his availability in the trade market.

Last season proved to be a struggle for the fourth-year guard, as he dealt with an injury at the start of the season, with another one popping up at the mid-season point.

As a result, Milton finished the season with reduced points per game and field goal percentage, but that isn't to say he is finished.

When healthy, the former Southern Methodist guard can deliver massively for the team, as he averaged 13 points off the bench during the 2020-2021 season.

Milton's proven offensive threat, paired with his youthfulness, as he is only 25 years old, makes him a worthy bargaining chip.

Matisse Thybulle: B+

Similar to Milton, Matisse Thybulle is entering the last year of his original contract, with a qualifying offer remaining for the 2023-2024 season.

Thybulle's production on the defensive end paired with his youth has made him a constant feature in trade discussions over the course of the previous season.

Although last year proved to be an improvement for the Australian national when it comes to offensive production, he still struggled for numbers put but by a starter, averaging five points, one assist, and one rebound.

With his youthfulness and defensive prowess being a hot commodity in the league, there's no reason to short out Thybulle as a high-tier trade piece for the Sixers to use if they find a compelling offer.

Sixers forward Tobias Harris.

Tobias Harris: A-

The biggest named player on the list is Tobias Harris, who has been in the City of Brotherly Love for four seasons, becoming known as a consistent performer, averaging 19 points, six rebounds, and two assists.

Beyond his performances, Harris brings 11 years of NBA experience to the locker room, with five years of those birthing time in the playoffs. However, Harris' biggest assist in trade discussions may be his contract.

Harris' cap space hit in 2022-2023 is $37.6 million, which equates to 22 percent of the team's available budget, making him one of the only players who can be used if Morey wants to bring in another big player.

An example of this would be earlier in the offseason when it was rumored the Sixers were interested in landing Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. Or a more recent instance is Harris included in a package for Indiana Pacers sharpshooter Buddy Hield.

All-in-all, Harris is not to be slept on in the trade market due to his experience and salary details which could help Philly land bigger targets in the future.

Former first-round pick Tyrese Maxey.

Tyrese Maxey: A-

Last but certainly not least on the Sixers' trade chips list is Tyrese Maxey, who has seen his stock skyrocket following his insertion into Doc Rivers' starting lineup following the absence of Ben Simmons before the trade deadline.

The 20-year-old guard nearly doubled his offensive numbers in his sophomore season, as he averaged 17.5 points, four assists, and three assists per game, which certainly helped cement himself within the hearts of Sixers fans across the Delaware Valley.

Maxey's name was a staple in the trade discussions for James Harden last season, granted as the results showed, Morey wasn't willing to give him up.

If he isn't untouchable, Maxey, paired with another player, may be used to land a big-name player given his high skill ceiling, which still has more than enough time to grow.

The NBA season starts in less than a month. So, if Morey and the Sixers' front office are to make another deal using one of these pieces, they'll have to do so soon.

The Sixers open their season away at TD Garden as they take on the Boston Celtics on Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Declan Harris contributes to All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @DecIanH.



For live updates on the Philadelphia 76ers, follow @All76ersSI on Twitter!