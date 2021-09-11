Recent Hall of Fame Inductee Sees Himself in Joel Embiid

This weekend the NBA is enshrining the class of 2021 into the basketball Hall of Fame. Among the players getting inducted are Paul Pierce, Chris Bosh, Ben Wallace, and Chris Webber.

Webber recently sat down with Shams Charania of The Athletic to talk about this historic achievement. The former number one pick was eligible for eight years before being selected for this year's class.

During his 15-year career, Webber played for five different franchises, though he is remembered most for his time with the Sacramento Kings. He played a total of 831 games in his career and posted averages of 20.7 PPG, 9.8 RPG, and 4.2 APG.

When talking with Charania, the five-time All-Star was asked if any current players remind him of himself. Webber responded by saying he sees himself in Sixers center Joel Embiid.

"Maybe Joel Embiid because he's one of the few that can post up, take you off the dribble, and shoot the three. It's a little tough to see at times, but maybe Embiid is the closest," said Webber.

It is funny that Webber used Embiid as his comparison, as he too spent time in Philly. After trading for him midway through the 2004-2005 season, Webber spent three seasons with the Sixers before being waived in 2007.

Their games might not be completely identical, but there are some comparisons between Webber and Embiid. Both big men could score on all three levels and moved gracefully for their size.

The only major difference is Embiid is a more physical force at the center position. Webber only stood at six-foot-nine and 245 pounds, giving up some height and weight to the Sixers current All-Star big man.

Embiid being compared to Hall of Famers is nothing new and is sure to continue as he cements himself as one of the top big men of this era of the NBA.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.