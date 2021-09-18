Hawks Land Matisse Thybulle at No. 4 Overall in 2019 NBA Re-Draft

The 2019 NBA Draft looks like a success for the Sixers, according to a recent re-draft of that class. As Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey looked at the progress of the soon-to-be third-year veterans over the last two years, he decided to re-visit the night of June 20, 2019, to see how things would've been if General Managers could tell the future.

Starting at pick No. 1 overall, nothing changed. As the New Orleans Pelicans didn't have to think or gamble too much with the first pick, they snagged Duke's Zion Williamson, who is as good as advertised.

The Memphis Grizzlies also seem to have made the right decision as their Ja Morant pick at No. 2 is looking to be a home run at this point in his career as well. RJ Barrett might not be in the same exact bracket as the first two players mentioned, but he turned out to be a solid selection for the New York Knicks.

Therefore, the first three picks remain the same. When the fourth pick rolls around, though, that's where things begin to change. The Atlanta Hawks originally selected DeAndre Hunter with the fourth pick in the 2019 draft. Bleacher Report suggests Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle might've been a better fit for the slot.

"Matisse Thybulle's flight up to No. 4 is based almost entirely on defense. He averaged only 4.3 points and shot 33.0 percent from three over his first two seasons, but he's already one of the game's best defenders. ...

"He's a menace all over the floor, and against anyone from point guards to power forwards. His lateral movement is top-tier, and his 7'0" wingspan helps him recover on the rare occasions that he gets beat off the dribble. Only two seasons into his career, Thybulle is already one of the few players in the NBA who can truly change a game with his defense. He could be a perennial DPOY candidate. If he ever becomes even average as a three-point shooter, he'll be among the game's most impactful players."

The 76ers snagged Thybulle with the 20th overall pick by trading up with the Boston Celtics a couple of years ago. Considering he's a top-five selection in a re-draft, that should assure General Manager Elton Brand that he got some great value by bringing the former Washington standout to Philly.

It's no secret at this point that Thybulle is one of the NBA's best perimeter defenders. Now, it's time for the soon-to-be third-year guard to show some improvement on the offensive side of the ball.

If Thybulle can hit the three consistently, he'll become one of the Sixers' key players and could potentially jump Danny Green in the starting lineup. However, the young defensive standout has yet to beat out the veteran forward for a starting spot.

While many suggest the Sixers should begin to utilize Thybulle in the starting lineup, his offensive value might hold him back for now as the Sixers need all of the shooting they can get surrounding Joel Embiid.

