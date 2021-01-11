Hawks' Trae Young Appears on Injury Report vs. Sixers

At this point, early on in the season, daily NBA injury reports are looking more crowded than usual. As the season continues to be played in the midst of a global pandemic, COVID-19 cases and tracing have put several NBA teams in tough positions. Count the Philadelphia 76ers as one of them.

On Saturday, the Sixers had just seven players available to play against the Denver Nuggets. While they're slightly more healthy going into Monday's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, the situation isn't all that much better for the Sixers.

However, Philly isn't alone. On the other side, the Hawks have a hefty injury report of their own as they had nine players listed as injured late on Sunday night. One of those prospects happens to be Hawks star Trae Young.

The 22-year-old point guard has been dealing with wrist soreness, per the Hawks' injury report. On Saturday, Young appeared in his ninth game for the Hawks this year as he spent 37 minutes on the court against the Charlotte Hornets.

Although he is listed as injured, Young is probable to play against the Sixers on Monday night. Along with Young, several other Hawks such as Tony Snell, Kevin Huerter, and Bruno Fernando are on the injury report listed as probable.

While those mentioned above will likely play, Atlanta will remain shorthanded on Monday as Rajon Rondo, Onyeka Okongwu, Danilo Gallinari, Kris Dunn, Bogdan Bogdanovic are all listed as out.

Meanwhile, the Sixers will be without eight players, which includes three starters. It's certainly not a great scenario to be in, but Philly is hoping to at least get Joel Embiid back in the starting lineup and Mike Scott back in the rotation against Atlanta.

