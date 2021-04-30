Trae Young Could Make His Return vs. Sixers on Friday

Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young hasn't seen the court in quite some time. Since going down with an ankle injury last week, Young has been off the floor for the Hawks over the last few games. That could change on Friday night, though.

Earlier this week, the Hawks traveled to the City of Brotherly Love to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers, who were coming off of a tough four-game skid, picked up a win on Monday and looked to make it two in a row on Wednesday versus Atlanta.

Fortunately for the Sixers, the Hawks had a lengthy injury report just as Philly was starting to get fully healthy for the first time in a while. While Atlanta's injury report still has a handful of names on it going into Friday night's rematch between the Sixers and the Hawks, Atlanta could gain some reinforcements.

Kevin Huerter, De'Andre Hunter, and Cam Reddish are listed as out against the Sixers on Friday night. Tony Snell, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Clint Capela, and Trae Young are all listed but have a chance of playing.

While Snell's chances of playing are higher than the others since he's probable, the other three are all questionable. Bogdanovic, who's been battling hamstring soreness, missed Wednesday's game. Without two standouts, such as Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic on the floor, the Hawks are clearly missing a lot.

There was evidence of that on Wednesday night as the Sixers destroyed the Hawks with a 127-83 victory. Getting Young's 25 points per game back on the floor would issue a much more difficult matchup for the 76ers. While there is no guarantee he makes his return -- Young seems to be on pace to make his return soon.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.