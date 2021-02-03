NewsSI.COM
Hornets Will Start LaMelo Ball vs. Sixers on Wednesday

LaMelo Ball will pick up another start against the Sixers.
The Charlotte Hornets have battled with the idea of starting the third-overall draft pick LaMelo Ball or having him continue to come off the bench this season. At first, it seemed logical to ease him into the starting lineup slowly.

But up until two nights ago, Ball remained in a role coming off the bench. Of course, the idea of having a star like Ball comes off the bench didn't sit right with LaVar Ball and other fans of the Hornets and the NBA.

Since Ball is off to a hot start this season, averaging 12 points-per-game, six assists-per-game, and 5.9 rebounds-per-game, many believe the rookie is deserving of a spot in the starting lineup. However, the Hornets wouldn't budge.

Finally, on Monday night, the Hornets had no choice but to cave and give Ball his first start as the team was shorthanded. In 31 minutes of action, the rookie guard collected 14 points, seven assists, and five rebounds. 

It's unclear if his progress has earned him a permanent spot in the starting lineup or not, but he will get another nod to start once again on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego addressed the media a couple of hours before tip-off on Wednesday. That's when he revealed that starting guard Terry Rozier will not play against the Sixers. With Rozier being out of the lineup, Ball will get the start once again against the 76ers.

The last time Philly and Charlotte met, Ball averaged 12.5 points in 30 minutes of action for both games. Although he showed flashes, his contributions weren't enough to help the Hornets take the Sixers down as Philly defeated Charlotte twice back in January.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

