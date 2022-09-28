How to Attend Sixers’ Open Scrimmage Next Month

The Philadelphia 76ers announced that their annual Blue and White scrimmage would take place once again this offseason.

According to a press release, the scrimmage will occur on Saturday, October 8, at the Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Sixers will split into two teams and tip-off at 12 PM EST.

As with every year, the event will be free to interested fans who can get their hands on a limited amount of tickets.

Per a team release, fans interested in securing tickets to the scrimmage should sign up for the SixthMan Newsletter. They can do so by joining the Newsletter at Sixers.com/sixthman.

With the newsletter, subscribing fans will receive a special link and promo code to get their hands on the tickets, which will be available to the general public on Thursday, September 29, at 3 PM EST.

The event will feature the healthy Sixers roster, including the team’s stars Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tobias Harris, and Tyrese Maxey. It will also include off-court entertainment from the Sixers’ game-day entertainers, 76ers ENT, Franklin the mascot, and the Blue Coats’ mascot, Coaty.

The scrimmage will give fans an exclusive look at the Sixers’ 2022-2023 roster before they tip off the regular season. While it will be an early preview of what’s the come for the upcoming season, it will be the third time the Sixers will participate in a public game before the regular season begins.

Next week, the Sixers are set to tip-off their preseason against Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, and the Brooklyn Nets on the road. The preseason opener will begin at 7:30 PM EST. on Monday, October 3. Two nights later, the Sixers will return home to face the Cleveland Cavaliers for a 7:00 PM tip on October 5.

After the Blue and White scrimmage, the Sixers will hit the road once more to take on the Cavaliers for another preseason matchup on October 10 at 7:00 PM. Then, the Sixers will close out their four-game preseason slate with a home game against the Charlotte Hornets on October 12 at 7 PM.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.