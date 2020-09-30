Heading into the 2019-2020 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers had championship aspirations. Last year, the Sixers failed to make it past the second round of the NBA playoffs after losing on a buzzer-beater shot during Game 7. Although they were unable to overcome the Toronto Raptors, they gave the eventual NBA Champions a run for their money, which helped them feel confident in running it back the following year.

Unfortunately, personnel changes last summer gave the Sixers a different look. And the front office would eventually create some of the worst contracts in the NBA while putting together an ill-fitting roster. To say the Sixers underperformed during the 2019-2020 season would be an understatement. They went from being the third seed a season ago to becoming the sixth seed this year.

And when the postseason rolled around, the 'built-for-playoffs' 76ers failed to pick up a single win after getting swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs. As expected, the sweep cost Brett Brown his job. Now, the 76ers are out of the NBA bubble and searching for the team's next head coach.

At first look, you would think the Sixers could land any coach they want at an affordable price considering what their roster brings to the table -- but outside of having Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons on board, the Sixers' vacancy might not be all that attractive to available head coaches. Recently CBS Sports' Brad Botkin ranked all six of the NBA head coach vacancies around the league -- and the Sixers did not fare as expected.

4. Philadelphia 76ers

"This is reportedly Mike D'Antoni's job to lose, but should he want it? Sure, you have two All-Stars in Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, but getting them to fit together while overcoming the debilitating obstacle of Simmons' absent jumper is starting to feel like a fool's errand. The Sixers have two of the worst contracts in the league on their books in Al Horford and Tobias Harris. Outside of Matisse Thybulle, they have no young players anyone would want. This team cannot shoot or create halfcourt offense to save its life, and it has no cap space or significant assets to change that outside of trading Simmons or Embiid. All the while, there are legitimate title aspirations in Philly. Unreasonable expectations get more coaches fired than just about anything else, and there is no way this is a title team as currently constructed. Whatever coach takes this job, in my eyes, is going to be stepping into the batter's box with an 0-2 count."

Above the Sixers ranks the Oklahoma City Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Two of those teams are young, with fewer expectations at the moment. The other is a legitimate title contender for next season with proven talent. Meanwhile, the 76ers are a few critical moves away from being title contenders with the expectations of being a team that could win it all every year as of late.

Philly's issues go beyond the head coach. Many went as far as considering Brett Brown, a scapegoat for the team's front office and managing group. Regardless of who is truly at fault for the Sixers' issues over the last few seasons, there's clearly something about the Sixers' organization that could shy the best candidate available away, whether it be the awkward roster fit, too many voices involved from upstairs, or the unrealistic expectations coming from outside of the organization. The team has its positives, but it's understandable to believe the Sixers' head coach vacancy might not be as desirable as one would've initially thought before.

