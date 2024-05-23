All 76ers

How Tyrese Maxey’s All-NBA Snub Affects Contract Talks With Sixers

How much can Tyrese Maxey earn in free agency?

Justin Grasso

May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey before game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey before game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
On Wednesday, the NBA announced its All-NBA selections. As expected, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was not involved, as the big man was ineligible for voting after failing to reach the 65-game threshold.

Although Embiid was excluded, many believed there was a chance the Sixers could have a representative for the 2023-2024 on the All-NBA roster in Tyrese Maxey. Coming off of his first All-Star appearance, Maxey was discussed as a potential All-NBA candidate.

After the teams were revealed, many dubbed Maxey as a snub, as he failed to win over the proper amount of votes to earn the All-NBA honors for the first time in his career.

Unfortunately for Maxey, the snub affects his contract talks with the Sixers this summer. Had he received All-NBA honors from the league, Maxey could’ve been in line for a richer contract.

A five-year deal for Maxey could’ve been as high as $245.3 million for the next five seasons. Now, Maxey’s max offering is capped at $204.5 million for five years.

Apr 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) controls the ball against the Orlando Magic during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) controls the ball against the Orlando Magic during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

While a lot of money is left out as a result, Maxey is still in line to earn a major payday for years to come, as the first-time All-Star is likely to land a max offer.

After becoming the 21st overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Maxey quickly worked his way up the Sixers’ rotation ranks. For his rookie season, the young guard averaged 15 minutes off the bench. By year two, he started 74 games, averaging 18 points per game.

Since his sophomore effort, Maxey has started in all but 20 of the games he played. Last season, he averaged 26 points and six assists while knocking down 37 percent of his threes in 70 outings. Along with earning an All-Star nod, Maxey was named the league’s Most Improved Player.

Heading into free agency as a restricted player this summer, Maxey is bound to generate a max offer, which the Sixers will be able to match and ensure he remains a core member of the roster long-term.

