Isaiah Joe's Setback Could Keep Him Out of Lineup vs. Spurs

Will Isaiah Joe's Setback Keep Him Out vs. Spurs?

Lately, Philadelphia 76ers second-year guard Isaiah Joe has garnered some opportunity to gain playing time and showcase his development in hopes of one day cracking the Sixers' regular rotation.

During Monday night's game against the Houston Rockets, Joe checked in for 21 minutes. Getting up a little under ten shots, Joe was highly-efficient as he drained 67-percent of his overall field-goal attempts. 

Of the nine total shots he took, eight of them were from beyond the arc. He shot lights out from three as he knocked down five of them. In total, Joe wrapped up Monday's game with 18 points off the bench.

Just as the second-year guard started getting into a groove, though, he suffered an unfortunate setback.

On Wednesday, the Sixers took a trip down south to face the Orlando Magic. With the Sixers shorthanded once again, Joe was slated to have a role for the night. He checked in for nearly seven minutes in the first quarter. During that time, Joe hit on his lone three-point shot attempt and went plus-7 on the court.

Unfortunately, his night ended early.

Will Joe Take the Court on Friday?

Isaiah Joe was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday night's game. According to a team source, Joe was dealing with pain on the backside of his right leg. 

When the Sixers released their injury report on Thursday night ahead of Friday's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, Joe was one of two players listed as questionable for the matchup as his leg pain lingers.

If Joe can't get the nod to play on Friday, he'll join a significant list of Sixers players who will be ruled out as Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton, Paul Reed, Ben Simmons, and Jaden Springer have all been listed as out in advance.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

