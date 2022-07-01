Skip to main content
Jaden Springer, Paul Reed Headline Sixers’ Summer League Roster

Jaden Springer, Paul Reed Headline Sixers’ Summer League Roster

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to begin their Salt Lake City Summer League schedule next week. On Tuesday, July 5, the Summer Sixers will take the court at Vivint Arena to face the Memphis Grizzles for the first of three matchups in Utah.

When the set of Salt Lake City games conclude on July 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Sixers will then travel to Las Vegas to kick off their four-game stint, beginning with a matchup against the Toronto Raptors on July 9.

As the Sixers prepare for their Summer League run, the team finalized the roster this week. On Friday afternoon, the Sixers announced the participants. 

The Headliners

Paul Reed

Going into his third NBA season, Paul Reed will continue to play at a developmental level to prepare for a possible consistent role on Philadelphia’s main roster this upcoming season. After winning over his coaching staff and teammates in the playoffs last year, Reed will have all eyes on him this offseason as he has a lot to prove.

Jaden Springer

When the Sixers snagged Jaden Springer in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, they knew the teenage prospect would need more time to develop considering he played just one season in college. After spending most of his time in the G League last season, Springer will get another run in the Summer League to further develop.

Charles Bassey

Despite being on the Sixers’ Summer League roster last year, Bassey didn’t suit up to play. As he was working on finalizing his contract, Bassey remained off the court to avoid any possible setbacks. Now, the second-year center will make his Summer League debut next week as he looks forward to fighting for a role on the main roster this offseason.

Trevelin Queen

When free agency opened up on Thursday night, Queen was one of several players to ink a deal with the Sixers. Last season, Queen played for the Houston Rockets NBA G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. After an impressive season, Queen earned NBA G League MVP honors. He’ll join former G League MVP Paul Reed this summer with the Sixers.

The Rest of the Roster

  • Julian Champagnie
  • Isaiah Joe
  • Charlie Brown Jr.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Justin Smith
  • Grant Riller
  • Cassius Winston
  • Malik Ellison
  • Tyler Bey
  • Filip Petrusev
  • Myles Powell
  • Aminu Mohammed
  • Michael Foster Jr.
  • Fred Sims Jr.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_17440187_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Bring In Former Houston Rockets Guard Trevelin Queen

By Justin Grasso17 hours ago
USATSI_18060086_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Ink Veteran Forward Danuel House

By Justin Grasso17 hours ago
USATSI_18147279_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Will Land P.J. Tucker on Multi-Year Deal

By Justin Grasso17 hours ago
USATSI_17432380_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Embiid Sends Cryptic Tweet Following Kevin Durant Trade Request

By Justin Grasso19 hours ago
USATSI_17868792_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Rival Brooklyn Nets Are Looking to Trade Kevin Durant

By Justin Grasso20 hours ago
USATSI_18232203_168388689_lowres (1)
News

NBA Rumors: Sixers Target P.J. Tucker Has Crowded Market

By Justin Grasso20 hours ago
USATSI_18154167_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Sixers Rumors: Tobias Harris Being Shopped Around Ahead of Free Agency

By Justin Grasso22 hours ago
USATSI_14794240_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Rumors: Former Sixers Coach Brett Brown Back With Spurs

By Justin GrassoJun 30, 2022