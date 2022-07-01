Jaden Springer, Paul Reed Headline Sixers’ Summer League Roster

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to begin their Salt Lake City Summer League schedule next week. On Tuesday, July 5, the Summer Sixers will take the court at Vivint Arena to face the Memphis Grizzles for the first of three matchups in Utah.

When the set of Salt Lake City games conclude on July 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Sixers will then travel to Las Vegas to kick off their four-game stint, beginning with a matchup against the Toronto Raptors on July 9.

As the Sixers prepare for their Summer League run, the team finalized the roster this week. On Friday afternoon, the Sixers announced the participants.

The Headliners

Paul Reed

Going into his third NBA season, Paul Reed will continue to play at a developmental level to prepare for a possible consistent role on Philadelphia’s main roster this upcoming season. After winning over his coaching staff and teammates in the playoffs last year, Reed will have all eyes on him this offseason as he has a lot to prove.

Jaden Springer

When the Sixers snagged Jaden Springer in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, they knew the teenage prospect would need more time to develop considering he played just one season in college. After spending most of his time in the G League last season, Springer will get another run in the Summer League to further develop.

Charles Bassey

Despite being on the Sixers’ Summer League roster last year, Bassey didn’t suit up to play. As he was working on finalizing his contract, Bassey remained off the court to avoid any possible setbacks. Now, the second-year center will make his Summer League debut next week as he looks forward to fighting for a role on the main roster this offseason.

Trevelin Queen

When free agency opened up on Thursday night, Queen was one of several players to ink a deal with the Sixers. Last season, Queen played for the Houston Rockets NBA G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. After an impressive season, Queen earned NBA G League MVP honors. He’ll join former G League MVP Paul Reed this summer with the Sixers.

The Rest of the Roster

Julian Champagnie

Isaiah Joe

Charlie Brown Jr.

Justin Smith

Grant Riller

Cassius Winston

Malik Ellison

Tyler Bey

Filip Petrusev

Myles Powell

Aminu Mohammed

Michael Foster Jr.

Fred Sims Jr.

