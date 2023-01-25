Jaden Springer’s Back With 76ers After G League Outing

Jaden Springer is back on the 76ers' bench for Wednesday's matchup against the Nets.

The Philadelphia 76ers recalled their former first-round pick Jaden Springer on Wednesday morning, according to a team official.

After spending five-straight games with the Sixers amid their West Coast road trip, Springer was assigned to the Delaware Blue Coats on Tuesday so he could participate in the matchup against the Lakeland Magic.

As expected, Springer picked up the start against Lakeland, checking in for 30 minutes. During that time, Springer led his team in shot attempts, putting up 19 attempts from the field. He knocked down half of his shots but went scoreless from three as he went 0-4 from beyond the arc.

Despite struggling from three, Springer still collected a team-high of 21 points on Tuesday night. In addition to his scoring, Springer collected five rebounds, two assists, four steals, and two blocks. The Blue Coats took down the Magic with a 123-105 victory.

Springer’s had his fair share of stints with the Blue Coats this year. During the team’s Showcase Cup run, Springer appeared in six games, averaging 26 minutes on the floor, putting up 18 points per game while collecting three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block per game.

In the G League regular season, Springer’s appeared in six games, starting in all six matchups. Over that span, the second-year guard averaged 18 points, four rebounds, two assists, three steals, and one block.

With the Sixers this season, Springer hasn’t collected much playing time outside of garbage time. As the Sixers’ backcourt is currently healthy and thriving, the young guard has been around for depth purposes. And when the Blue Coats are in town with a matchup on a Sixers’ game night, Springer garners the opportunity to pick up around 30 minutes of playing time with the affiliate.

However, he’ll be on the Sixers’ bench Wednesday night when they take on the Brooklyn Nets.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.