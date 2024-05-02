Jalen Brunson Speaks on Knicks' Reaction to Game 5 Loss vs Sixers
In the final minute of Game 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers, the New York Knicks looked as though they were on their way to advancing to the second round. Despite being down six with 30 seconds to go, Tyrese Maxey had no intentions of letting his team roll over and accept defeat.
First, Maxey converted a four-point play after Mitchell Robinson fouled him beyond the arc. Josh Hart answered by splitting a pair of free throws at the other end. Maxey then quickly stormed down the court and nailed arguably the biggest shot of the series. With only eight seconds to go in the game, he nailed a logo three that tied the game.
Jalen Brunson got off a shot at the buzzer, but it was blocked by Nic Batum. In the overtime period, the Sixers managed to secure a 112-106 win to keep their hopes alive.
Leading up to Game 6, Knicks star Jalen Brunson touched on the Knicks’ reaction following this heartbreaking loss. He stated that the entire team was quiet in the locker room after letting that game slip away.
“When we walked into the locker room, we didn’t say anything,” Brunson said. “I think that spoke volumes. Clearly, we let one slip away. You got to credit them for playing the way they did until the last buzzer. We didn’t say too much, but we knew that we let one go.”
Maxey was the star in Game 5, erupting for 46 points, five rebounds, and nine assists. Thanks to his heroic efforts, the Sixers brought the series back to Philadelphia for Game 6 on their home floor. Facing elimination once again, Joel Embiid and company will look to pull out another victory and force Game 7 in New York.