All76ers
Top Stories
News

Why James Ennis and the Sixers Decided to Mutually Part Ways

Justin Grasso

When all of the NBA trade rumors surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers came about, there was always a couple of names who were thrown in the pot as potential trade chips. Mike Scott, Zhaire Smith, and Jonah Bolden were a few examples. Ironically, none of them were dealt before the deadline took place.

It's not because the Sixers didn't make any trades either. Elton Brand and the Philly front office managed to make two moves on the final day of the deadline. The first deal involved two players, Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III, coming to Philly for three future second-round picks. And because of that first deal, the Sixers needed to clear two roster spots.

That's where the second trade came in handy. Instead of making a deal for more bench depth, the Sixers sold one of their reserves to receive a second-round pick back. However, it wasn't Scott, Smith, or Bolden. Instead, it was James Ennis.

Of all the potential trade chips on the 76ers' roster, the last player that was expected to get traded was the veteran forward, James Ennis. There's a reason why Ennis wasn't talked about much heading into the deadline because there was a no-trade clause attached to the newly signed contract from this summer when he returned to Philly.

After some consideration, though, Ennis thought it might be a good idea to waive the clause and get a fresh start elsewhere. Clearly, the Sixers agreed. While Ennis envisioned a potential long-term spot with the Sixers beyond this season when he re-signed, he quickly found out he may no longer have an ideal role coming off the bench.

Between November and December, Ennis was averaging a solid 18 minutes-per-game. In January, though, he saw that number go down to ten minutes-per-game. With the sudden emergence of guys like Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle, and Shake Milton, coupled with the addition of Burks and Robinson, it was painfully obvious that Ennis had a good chance of getting buried on the bench moving forward.

As a veteran player, Ennis clearly didn't want that. And out of respect for the guy, the Sixers didn't want to see that either. According to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Paul Hudrick, the Sixers wanted to "give him a chance at a bigger role on another team." So the 76ers put him up for sale, and the Orlando Magic came buying with a second-rounder.

While things didn't work out between Ennis and the 76ers, the 29-year-old veteran doesn't have any hard feelings towards the organization. As NBC Sports' Hudrick notes, Ennis "wanted to stay in Philadelphia and loves the organization." Unfortunately, it was best for both parties to depart from one another, mutually.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_ 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

National Media Rips Sixers' Brett Brown After Three-Game Road Skid

A few folks in the national media spent their Tuesday ripping into Sixers' head coach Brett Brown after the team got blown out by the Miami Heat.

Justin Grasso

by

Justin Grasso

Sixers Waive Jonah Bolden, Call up Norvel Pelle from G-League

The Sixers have released Jonah Bolden, and signed Norvel Pelle to an NBA contract.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Joel Embiid Admits He's Not Having Fun Again After Loss to Bucks

Once again, Sixers' center Joel Embiid admits he hasn't been having fun on the court after taking the fourth-straight loss to the Bucks.

Justin Grasso

76ers Wrap up Four-Game Road Trip Winless After Losing to Bucks

The Philadelphia 76ers completed a four-game road trip without picking up a single win.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Waive Trey Burke to Clear Roster Space

The Philadelphia 76ers have created roster space at the expense of Trey Burke on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Trade James Ennis to Orlando Magic

The Philadelphia 76ers have sent veteran forward James Ennis to the Orlando Magic.

Justin Grasso

Chris Broussard Speculates There's Jealousy Between Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid

FS1 commentator Chris Broussard has recently went on record stating that both 76ers' young stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are jealous of each other.

Justin Grasso

When Will Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson Debut for Philadelphia 76ers?

After picking up Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson from the Warriors, the two new 76ers will have to wait a little before debuting for the team.

Justin Grasso

Trey Burke, Jonah Bolden Not With Sixers on Thursday Ahead of Bucks Matchup

Two Sixers, Trey Burke, and Jonah Bolden were not with the team on Thursday morning ahead of their matchup against the Bucks.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Trade for Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson Devastated Warriors Locker Room

After the Sixers acquired Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson for draft picks, the Golden State Warriors' locker room didn't take the news so well.

Justin Grasso