James Harden Avoids Injury Report vs. Nets After Recent Absence

James Harden is on pace to make his return against the Nets.

Wednesday night offers James Harden another opportunity to face his former organization, the Brooklyn Nets. As the Philadelphia 76ers gear up for their second matchup against the Nets this season, they have a key player questionable on the injury report in Joel Embiid. As for Harden, he’s good to go once again.

On the final leg of the Sixers’ West Coast tour, the Sixers faced the Sacramento Kings without a couple of their key starters. For Joel Embiid, he was ruled out due to injury recovery related to his foot. Throughout the year, Embiid’s battled a foot injury and has tweaked it a couple of times.

As for Harden, he got the night off in Sacramento due to injury recovery management as well. Earlier in the season, Harden suffered a tendon strain, which kept him off the court for a month. Although he’s been mostly healthy and available since returning, Harden got a night off on two occasions during the Sixers’ recent 23-game stretch.

Since returning from his month-long absence, Harden has thrived for the Sixers’ offense. Spending roughly 37 minutes on the court, Harden has averaged 21 points, 12 assists, six rebounds, and one steal. He’s knocked down 45 percent of his field goal attempts and drained 40 percent of his threes.

Wednesday night’s game marks the first time Harden will face the Nets this season. When the Nets paid a visit to the Sixers on November 22, Harden was in the midst of his recovery. Even without the star guard, the Sixers managed to put the Nets away with a nine-point victory.

This time around, the Sixers will be much healthier even if the star center Joel Embiid can’t go. As for the Nets, they’ll miss a key player due to injury. Recently, the All-Star forward Kevin Durant suffered an MCL sprain. As a result, he’ll miss a chunk of games, including Wednesday’s battle.

Harden and the Sixers are scheduled for a 7:30 PM ET. tip-off.

