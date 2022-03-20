Ever since James Harden joined the Philadelphia 76ers, the veteran guard has become much more than a superstar scorer and facilitator for the Sixers' offense.

In addition to his playing value, Harden quickly became a reliable mentor and motivator for Sixers youngsters and even veterans.

When it comes to the second-year guard Tyrese Maxey, Harden always encourages him to be more aggressive. Typically, Maxey answers the call.

The star guard also often gets in Tobias Harris' ear and demands the seasoned veteran to catch-and-shoot. Lately, Harris has been less hesitant and more reliable on the offensive end.

Now, Harden is working on getting Matisse Thybulle into a groove on the offensive end. Ever since he's joined the Sixers through the 2019 NBA Draft, Thybulle has become known for his phenomenal defense.

Without his ability to snatch steals, block shots, and smother opposing stars on the perimeter, Thybulle probably wouldn't have garnered much playing time in year one and throughout his first three seasons in the NBA.

On defense, Thybulle is highly reliable. When it comes to his offense, though, he's still a work in progress as his three-point shot isn't where he wants it to be.

Throughout his first two seasons in the NBA, Thybulle has averaged 33-percent from beyond the arc on 2.3 attempts per game. That number dipped even lower this season as he's hitting 30-percent on two attempts per game.

While Thybulle has improved his ability to cut to the basket and score in the paint, James Harden wants the third-year defensive ace to be more confident in his long-range shooting as the ten-time All-Star is confident in Thybulle's ability to knock down threes at a reliable clip.

Harden's Confidence in Matisse

"It helps our offense a lot," Harden said, regarding Thybulle's ability to score from three. "Matisse works on his shot every single day. I'm in the gym, I see him, so I'm overly confident in him taking that shot. Especially if he's in rhythm, he's open. Shoot it. He knocked a couple down today. At least a couple, I think."

Harden's comments came after Thybulle knocked down both of the three-pointers he attempted on Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks. While Thybulle's been inconsistent from long-range throughout the year, Harden wants the former Washington Husky to keep taking those shots.

"Just his confidence, he puts the work in for it," Harden finished. "Shoot the shot. He makes a couple of those, and the game opens up for him a lot. He works so hard defensively that he deserves to get a couple offensively."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.