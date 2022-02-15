James Harden Confirms He Didn't Pick Up Next Year's Option

Last Thursday, Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey went all-in on the pursuit of James Harden. As the now-former Brooklyn Nets guard grew disgruntled with his situation, Harden made it apparent he didn't want to continue playing with the Nets and intended to test free agency in the offseason.

Once Brooklyn accepted that Harden wanted to move on, they engaged in trade discussions with the Sixers, who were looking to trade their disgruntled three-time All-Star, Ben Simmons. Although negotiations took nearly a week to really heat up, the Sixers and the Nets got it done.

By sending Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and multiple picks to the Nets, the Sixers landed Harden and the veteran forward/center, Paul Millsap. On the day of the deadline, when it became clear that Harden was Philly-bound, the star guard was reportedly planning to pick up the option he declined originally in Brooklyn.

The day after the trade went down, Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice reported that Harden did not officially opt-in for next season.

And on Tuesday, John Hollinger of The Athletic reported that Harden and the Sixers did not meet the deadline to make it official.

On Tuesday, Harden confirmed that much during his introductory press conference, but he confirmed that doesn't mean he intends to test free agency this summer.

Harden is Confident in his Future

“I still have the opportunity to do it," said Harden, in regards to picking up his option for next year.

Since Harden missed the deadline to pick up the option last Thursday, he now has to wait until the offseason to make it happen. While that might worry some, Harden seems confident that he'll remain on board with the Sixers throughout the 2022-2023 NBA season.

"Yes," Harden said when asked if he intends to pick up the option in a few months. "Everything happened so fast. I just wanted to get here and take my time and most importantly focus on the end game and that’s to win a championship.”

While a lot can change from mid-February to June, Harden is certainly operating with the intent of staying on the Sixers beyond the final stretch of the 2021-2022 season.

