James Harden Crowns Georges Niang as 76ers' Sharpshooter

When the Philadelphia 76ers landed Georges Niang via free agency after his stint with the Utah Jazz, the team anticipated the veteran becoming their most reliable deep threat off the bench.

In year one with the Sixers, Niang appeared in 76 games. Spending 23 minutes per game on the court, the veteran attempted five threes per outing. He wrapped up the 2021-2022 season averaging 40 percent from beyond the arc.

This year, Niang resumes a simple role. Catch and shoot when on the floor. Playing in two fewer minutes per game in 34 matchups so far this year, Niang is averaging six three-point attempts per game. It’s clear the veteran understands his role — but in case he forgot — James Harden wanted to remind him on Monday night.

“If he’s not shooting the ball, he shouldn’t be in the game,” Harden said with a straight face. “I said, ‘Shoot the ball.’ Tonight, he did a really good job of that. He’s our sharpshooter.”

Harden’s comments came after a stellar Niang outing. As the Sixers hosted the New Orleans Pelicans, they got off to a quick start on Monday night. Once the Pelicans called a timeout and re-grouped, they cut into a notable early Sixers lead, getting out in front.

When Niang checked into the matchup for his first four minutes at the end of the first quarter, he drilled multiple threes to help the Sixers outscore the Pelicans 33-25. In the second quarter, Niang stayed on the floor for all 12 minutes up until halftime. The veteran forward would hit on two more threes, wrapping up the half with 12 points in 16 minutes.

Niang gave the Sixers a boost on Monday when they needed it early on (he humbly described it himself in the locker room as a huge boost.).

All in all, Niang finished Monday’s game with 15 points in 26 minutes, leading the Sixers’ bench in scoring. As his second season in a Sixers uniform progresses, the veteran sharpshooter is averaging 41 percent from beyond the arc, tying his career-high deep shooting percentage while attempting four more shots per game.

