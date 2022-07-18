James Harden Displays Hunger for a Title in Contract Negotiations

NBA veteran James Harden figured he would be in Brooklyn for at least another year going into the 2021-2022 season. Although Harden didn’t pick up his contract option for next season, the star guard assured Brooklyn-based reporters that he eventually would.

Halfway through the 2021-2022 season, Harden looked like a guy who was no longer enjoying his time as one-third of the Nets’ super team. As Kyrie Irving was sidelined due to his vaccination status and injuries kept Kevin Durant off the floor, Harden grew disgruntled in Brooklyn.

On the day of the 2022 trade deadline, the Nets gave in and sent Harden packing to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for a package centered around Ben Simmons. When being introduced as a new member of the Sixers, Harden mentioned he wanted to be in Philly all along.

Before he landed in Brooklyn, Harden forced his way out of Houston in hopes of reuniting with Daryl Morey in the City of Brotherly Love. However, the Rockets were unwilling to make a deal with Morey, so they sent Harden to the Nets, another organization he was open to joining.

After Harden’s interest in staying with Brooklyn quickly faded away, the star guard made it clear to Philly-based reporters that he intended to pick up his player option at the end of the 2021-2022 season. Once again, Harden’s statement wasn’t true, but this time for different reasons.

Harden went on to decline his $47 million player option for next season. According to reports, Harden was going to land a short-term multi-year contract that would be a team-friendly deal. Although the deal is still in the works, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Harden will take a $15 million pay cut to re-join the Sixers.

During an interview with Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Harden explained his decision to do so.

“I had conversations with Daryl, and it was explained how we could get better and what the market value was for certain players. I told Daryl to improve the roster, sign who we needed to sign and give me whatever is left over,” Harden told Yahoo Sports. “This is how bad I want to win. I want to compete for a championship. That’s all that matters to me at this stage. I’m willing to take less to put us in position to accomplish that.”

Following the Sixers’ Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Harden mentioned he was willing to do whatever it took to win next season. After stating he would be in Philadelphia, it became clear that Harden was all-in on the Sixers.

At this point in his career, Harden has tons of accolades from a personal standpoint. With ten All-Star nods, an MVP trophy, several scoring titles, and a guaranteed ticket to the Hall of Fame when his career is all said and done, Harden has space for at least one more accolade — an NBA championship.

Harden’s player option would’ve made it difficult for the Sixers’ front office to fill out the roster with valuable role players who can help get them over the second-round hump. By declining the option and taking up less space financially, Harden offered the team flexibility in free agency this offseason.

