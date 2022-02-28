James Harden Shrugs Off Critics Following Win Over Knicks

James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers took the court once again on Sunday afternoon for a matchup on the road against the New York Knicks. Following an impressive Sixers debut against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, Harden looked to keep the momentum rolling.

Once again, Harden did exactly what he was brought to Philadelphia to do. In his first eight minutes of action against the Knicks, Harden already notched double digits in scoring. Going 3-4 from the field, hitting on two out of three long-range shots, and knocking down all five of his free throws, Harden had 13 points.

While his second quarter was quiet in the scoring department, the veteran guard turned on the facilitator switch as he dished out six assists in less than ten minutes. By halftime, Harden had a double-double with 15 points and ten assists.

Although New York started to find answers for the Sixers' star duo of Harden and Joel Embiid in the third quarter, the Knicks came up way short in the fourth quarter. After the Sixers outscored New York 34-20 in the final quarter, the Sixers came away with a 125-109 victory.

Harden, who checked into the game for 39 minutes, scored 29 points off 14 field goal attempts and ten free throws. He also produced 16 assists, ten rebounds, and five steals. It's no secret that Harden is one of the best players in the game, and he continues to show that through his first two games with the Sixers.

But just like every other star in the NBA, Harden has plenty of critics who aren't fond of his game. After his second stellar outing for Philadelphia, Harden had a message for his critics.

"I don't care what people say," Harden said following the win. "Honestly, I really, like, don't care at all. I know how skilled and the work I put in to be one of the best basketball players."

Being in the NBA since 2009, Harden had to put in a lot of work to get to where he's at. After coming off the bench for his first few seasons in Oklahoma City and eventually turning into a superstar with the Houston Rockets, Harden's hard work paid off and continues to do so as he plays with his fourth franchise.

"Nothing was given to me," he continued. "I wasn't one of the best basketball players growing up. I had to work every single day to be in the position I am today. So there's nothing that somebody can tell me about my game. I put the work in, I go out there and produce, and I try to be the best teammate that I can be every single night. Simple as that," Harden finished.

