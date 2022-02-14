James Harden Won't Make Sixers Debut Until After All-Star Break

A few hours before the Philadelphia 76ers tipped off against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, former Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden arrived in Philadelphia to reunite with Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey.

Harden, who didn't intend to play this past weekend, was in Philadelphia to take his physical so the NBA could finalize the league's most significant trade of the year.

After passing his physical, Harden had the day off on Sunday before taking the floor with his teammates on Monday morning for his first practice in a Sixers uniform.

Although Harden hasn't been formally introduced as one of the newest members of the Sixers, he was getting acclimated with his new teammates in practice on Monday.

Lately, many have been wondering when Harden might make his Sixers debut. There was hope that there is a chance Tuesday's game against the Boston Celtics could be Harden's target date for a return. Unfortunately, that's not the case.

When Will Harden Make his Philly Debut?

For the last couple of weeks, Harden's been battling hamstring tightness. Following Brooklyn's February 2 game against the Sacramento Kings on the road, Harden's setback kept him off the court. He would go on to miss the next three matchups and was slated to miss four straight before getting traded.

There was speculation that Harden's frustration with the Nets might've contributed to his multi-game absence, but it turns out that Harden's setback is more severe than many initially believed.

Not only will Harden miss Tuesday's matchup at home against Boston, but he will also sit out Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks on the road. In addition, Harden will miss the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, according to a team official.

Harden won't make his Sixers debut until after the break. At the moment, there is no target date for his return. Per a team official, Harden will get treatment for his hamstring and will continue doing on-court training in the process. After the break, the Sixers will offer an update on when his return may be.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.