NBA Finds All-Star Replacement for Sixers' James Harden

For the tenth time in his NBA career, James Harden earned a ticket to the All-Star game. That didn't come as a surprise, considering he averaged 22 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds in 44 games this year.

All season long, Harden has been playing with the Brooklyn Nets. After getting traded to the Nets from the Houston Rockets last year, Harden was looking to ride out the rest of the 2021-2022 NBA season in Brooklyn before potentially becoming a free agent.

But the superstar guard had other plans. After growing disgruntled in Brooklyn, Harden hoped to find a way out. While the situation got ugly for a little, the Nets eventually cut ties with Harden by agreeing to a blockbuster trade with the Sixers.

Now that Philadelphia landed Harden, they have two representatives in the All-Star game as Joel Embiid notched his fifth-straight nod this year. Embiid intends to play in the big game this year. Unfortunately, Harden will not.

Lately, Harden's been dealing with hamstring tightness. He missed three-straight games for the Nets before getting traded. And now that he's with the Sixers, his debut has been put on hold as he continues to rehab his hamstring.

When the Sixers take on the Boston Celtics on Tuesday and the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, Harden will not be a participant. And when the All-Star game comes around on Sunday, the Sixers' star won't be available either.

Who Replaces Harden?

With Harden out of the mix this upcoming weekend, the league has found a replacement. According to a statement released by the NBA, Harden will be replaced by Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen.

With that, Allen earns the first All-Star selection of his career. The fifth-year veteran is averaging a career-high 16.2 points, a career-high 11.1 rebounds, and 1.35 blocked shots in 49 games this season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.