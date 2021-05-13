Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.COM
Search
Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler Questionable Thursday vs. Sixers

Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler Questionable Thursday vs. Sixers

Author:
Publish date:

After failing to beat the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, the Sixers have still not clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference. They will have another chance to do so Thursday against the Miami Heat. 

This matchup will be a reunion of sorts as the Sixers square off against former teammate Jimmy Butler. The fun could be cut short amid the latest injury report. 

Butler is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup with a right eye contusion. This puts Miami at a disadvantage as Butler is undoubtedly their best player. 

Entering Thursday, Butler is averaging 21.5 PPG, 6.9 RPG, and 7.2 APG. 

It is very unlikely that Butler misses this matchup on Thursday. While the Sixers are still aiming to solidify their playoff position, so is Miami.

(Plus, we all know Butler is not going to pass up a chance to stick it to one of his former teams.) 

As it currently stands, the Heat sit tied with the Knicks for fifth in the Eastern Conference. They are just a half-game behind the Atlanta Hawks for fourth place. 

After having a long stretch of almost meaningless games, the Sixers find themselves in a competitive predicament. Both sides have a lot on the line in this matchup, making it a good move on the NBA's part flexing this game to national television. 

Winning this matchup not only gives the Sixers first place but could also knock Miami down in the standings. Meaning the Sixers would face one of the Knicks or Hawks in the second round of playoffs, instead of the defending Eastern Conference champions. 

With so few chances to cover ground as the regular season comes to a close, this should lead to an exciting matchup. 

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.

USATSI_13818509_168388689_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler Questionable Thursday vs. Sixers

USATSI_16051092_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Could Miss Second-Straight Game vs. Miami Heat

USATSI_16019213_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers, Ben Simmons Impressed With Isaiah Joe's Defense

USATSI_15929436_168388689_lowres
News

Matisse Thybulle Might Miss Another Outing vs. Miami Heat

USATSI_13813809_168388689_lowres
News

Bam Adebayo Offers Take on DPOY Battle With Simmons, Gobert

USATSI_16064159_168388689_lowres
News

Rivers, Harris Believe Frustration Took a Toll on Sixers vs. Pacers

USATSI_16063469_168388689_lowres
News

Lack Of Transition Led To Sixers' Downfall vs. Pacers

USATSI_16063533_168388689_lowres
News

76ers Playoff Watch: Brooklyn Nets Star Kyrie Irving Suffers Minor Setback