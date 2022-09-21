JJ Redick Announces Ben Simmons as Next Podcast Guest

Former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter JJ Redick started working on his post-playing job while still chucking up threes in the NBA.

With a mission to become an analyst/talk show host discussing basketball, Redick fired up his own podcast, ‘The Old Man and the Three.’

In his spare time during the season, Redick would discuss hoops and often had players come on to engage in exclusive in-depth interviews.

Several current Sixers participated in interviews with Redick over the years, including Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle, Georges Niang, and Tobias Harris.

Redick was also joined by former 76ers star Jimmy Butler two years ago, which became a must-listen episode as Butler answered some of the biggest questions pertaining to his fallout with the Sixers, which led to his departure.

Considering Redick was able to get answers about burning questions from Butler, Sixers fans will be intrigued with the former sharpshooter’s next guest as Redick announced that Ben Simmons joined the podcast recently.

On Thursday, Redick intends to release the next episode of ‘The Old Man and the Three.’ The Brooklyn Nets guard will join the podcast ahead of his first training camp with the Nets.

While Simmons’ time with the Sixers is well in the rearview as he was traded back in February, many questions are left unanswered, even after the three-time All-Star participated in an introductory press conference with the Brooklyn media last season.

It’s unclear if Simmons will open up more while speaking to Redick. Considering the two have played together in Philadelphia, it seems Redick has the best chance of getting the truth behind why Simmons wanted out of Philly and what led to his infamous holdout.

