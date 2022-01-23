JJ Redick Urges Sixers to Trade Ben Simmons for Embiid's Sake

As the Ben Simmons saga lives on in Philadelphia, the Sixers continue to monitor the trade market as the 2022 NBA trade deadline approaches.

While rumors have been heating up lately, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey once again threw some cold water on the notion that Simmons is a goner when the deadline kicks in.

In an interview on 97.5 The Fanatic earlier this week, Morey discussed the state of the Simmons saga. During the on-air interview, Morey confirmed the Sixers are continuing to look into potential deals, but he made it clear that a Simmons trade getting done before the deadline is unlikely at this time.

As the Sixers want to land an All-Star caliber prospect in exchange for their three-time All-Star, they are coming up empty-handed as there aren't any names that interest the 76ers available at this time.

Playing it patient has been the right move for Morey, but the market isn't forming as desired. While waiting until the next offseason to see if more stars become available wouldn't be a terrible move for the Sixers, many believe the team can't go beyond February without making a trade as Simmons is unlikely to play for the Sixers again.

JJ Redick Weighs In

Former Sixers sharpshooting guard JJ Redick is under the belief that the Sixers need to find a conclusion in the Simmons saga sooner than later.

As Sixers center Joel Embiid is putting together another MVP-worthy performance this season, Redick, like many others, believes the Sixers would be wasting a year of Embiid's prime if they don't get the big man some help.

"I don't know how you can justify wasting this year of Joel's prime when things across the league feel fairly wide open," Redick said on his podcast, The Old Man and the Three. While Redick didn't keep his discussion solely focused on Embiid, he mentioned that both the Dallas Mavericks and the Sixers are one piece away from becoming championship contenders. Therefore, Redick urges the Mavericks and the Sixers to find their respective stars, Luka Doncic and Embiid, some help.

“You’ve got a generational talent in Luka Doncic. You've got a generational talent in Joel Embiid. These guys are capable right now. …There are some young players around the league that get a lot of hype that I don’t think are capable right now in their career of being the number one guy on a championship-level team. Luka is that. Joel is that. Take advantage of that year. There is a window right now. Take advantage and be aggressive.”

A lot can change between now and the trade deadline. Therefore, we can't assume that Simmons stays with the Sixers beyond next month. Even though Embiid certainly could use some help right now, he's not going to force Daryl Morey's hand to make a trade as the Sixers All-Star trusts Philly's President to play his cards right.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.