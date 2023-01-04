Joel Embiid Addresses Back Injury Ahead of Pacers Game

Joel Embiid discussed his most recent setback as the 76ers prepare to take on the Pacers.

For a moment, the Philadelphia 76ers weren’t sure whether or not they would be fully healthy in their Monday night matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. While the trio of Tyrese Maxey, PJ Tucker, and James Harden were all cleared for action after missing last Saturday’s game in Oklahoma City, the star center Joel Embiid was added to the injury report on the morning of Monday’s matchup.

The star big man was batting back soreness. When asked about Embiid’s presence on the injury report and whether he would play or not during his routine pregame press conference, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned the big man was still a game-time decision.

After going through pregame warmups, Embiid was deemed ready to go. Cleared for action and in the starting five, Embiid checked into Monday’s game versus the Pelicans for roughly 36 minutes.

The star center would put up 24 shots, draining 63 percent of his attempts and producing a game-high of 42 points. He also collected 11 rebounds while dishing out five assists in the Sixers’ nine-point win over the Pelicans.

After the game, Embiid was asked how he was feeling, specifically regarding his back. His answer didn’t inspire much hope.

“Not good,” said Embiid.

“It’s just been getting tight lately,” he continued. “I don’t know. I’m glad we got the win, and we did a great job tonight, especially having lost against them earlier, you know, last week. So, it was good to see us bounce back.”

This season, Embiid hasn’t necessarily downplayed his setbacks, but he has avoided going into specifics, as he doesn’t want to use minor injuries as an excuse for any reason.

The situation with his back is the same. While Embiid was initially left off the Sixers' injury report on Tuesday night, the team added him back on it, but this time, with foot soreness. As of Wednesday morning, Embiid is questionable for what could become the 17th straight game he plays in.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.