Skip to main content
Joel Embiid's Playing Status vs. Pacers on Tuesday

Joel Embiid's Playing Status vs. Pacers on Tuesday

When the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their Saturday afternoon matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, Joel Embiid tied his career-high of regular-season games played. When the Sixers big man appeared on the court for 64 games in 2018-2019, Embiid exceeded his previous career-high of 63 games.

Then, over the next two seasons, he appeared in just 51 games in each of the next two years. This season, he exceeded his career-high as he appeared on the court for Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Following Saturday's game, after Embiid played in his 64th game of the season, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned he was under the belief that his entire team would be available for the second night of the team's back-to-back set of games.

Not too long after Rivers made that comment, Joel Embiid addressed the media and didn't give off any indication that he would rest the following game. However, the Sixers' star did appear on the injury report before the game on Sunday.

When the 76ers released their Sunday night injury report, Embiid was listed as questionable due to ankle soreness. Doc Rivers deemed him a game-time decision a couple of hours before tip-off.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After going through his pregame workout, Embiid felt good enough to play. Fortunately for the Sixers, the big man was cleared for action.

Sunday was a big night for Embiid. Not only did he play in his 65th game to exceed his career-high, but a win would help Embiid and the Sixers notch their fifth-straight playoff appearance. It wasn't easy, but Embiid's 44-point outing versus Cleveland helped the Sixers clinch their spot in the playoffs.

Will Embiid Keep the Ball Rolling?

The Sixers are already in the playoffs with a handful of games left on the schedule. On Tuesday night, the 76ers are set to face the Indiana Pacers on the road.

Although Embiid could use a night of rest at some point before the playoffs, the Sixers don't seem to be looking to rest him on Tuesday as he's no longer on the injury report.

Barring any last-minute changes, Embiid is on track to play against the Pacers on Tuesday. It would mark the veteran's eighth-straight game after taking a night off a couple of weeks back against the Miami Heat.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_17926743_168388689_lowres
News

Malcolm Brogdon Could Return vs. Sixers on Tuesday

By Justin Grasso58 minutes ago
USATSI_17945421_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Former Sixers Star Ben Simmons Won't Debut for Nets Before Playoffs

By Justin Grasso1 hour ago
USATSI_18015771_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Celebrates Kansas' Title Win on Twitter

By Justin Grasso3 hours ago
USATSI_17956869_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Rumors: Doc Rivers Viewed as a Potential Candidate for Lakers Job?

By Justin Grasso4 hours ago
USATSI_17897480_168388689_lowres
News

J.B. Bickerstaff Receives Fine After Critical Comments vs. Sixers

By Justin Grasso6 hours ago
USATSI_18014984_168388689_lowres
News

J.B. Bickerstaff Sounds Off After Embiid Dominates Free Throw Line

By Justin Grasso22 hours ago
USATSI_18000575_168388689_lowres
News

Maxey, Several Sixers Make Numerous Recent Donations

By Justin GrassoApr 4, 2022
USATSI_18015827_168388689_lowres
News

Embiid, Rivers Aren't Taking Sixers' Eventual Playoff Trip for Granted

By Justin GrassoApr 4, 2022