When the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their Saturday afternoon matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, Joel Embiid tied his career-high of regular-season games played. When the Sixers big man appeared on the court for 64 games in 2018-2019, Embiid exceeded his previous career-high of 63 games.

Then, over the next two seasons, he appeared in just 51 games in each of the next two years. This season, he exceeded his career-high as he appeared on the court for Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Following Saturday's game, after Embiid played in his 64th game of the season, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned he was under the belief that his entire team would be available for the second night of the team's back-to-back set of games.

Not too long after Rivers made that comment, Joel Embiid addressed the media and didn't give off any indication that he would rest the following game. However, the Sixers' star did appear on the injury report before the game on Sunday.

When the 76ers released their Sunday night injury report, Embiid was listed as questionable due to ankle soreness. Doc Rivers deemed him a game-time decision a couple of hours before tip-off.

After going through his pregame workout, Embiid felt good enough to play. Fortunately for the Sixers, the big man was cleared for action.

Sunday was a big night for Embiid. Not only did he play in his 65th game to exceed his career-high, but a win would help Embiid and the Sixers notch their fifth-straight playoff appearance. It wasn't easy, but Embiid's 44-point outing versus Cleveland helped the Sixers clinch their spot in the playoffs.

Will Embiid Keep the Ball Rolling?

The Sixers are already in the playoffs with a handful of games left on the schedule. On Tuesday night, the 76ers are set to face the Indiana Pacers on the road.

Although Embiid could use a night of rest at some point before the playoffs, the Sixers don't seem to be looking to rest him on Tuesday as he's no longer on the injury report.

Barring any last-minute changes, Embiid is on track to play against the Pacers on Tuesday. It would mark the veteran's eighth-straight game after taking a night off a couple of weeks back against the Miami Heat.

