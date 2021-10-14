Embiid Talks Benefits of Having Andre Drummond on Sixers

In previous years, Sixers center Joel Embiid wouldn't think to credit fellow veteran center Andre Drummond. As the two have had some intense battles early on in Embiid's career, the 2021 MVP runner-up claimed to have a lot of real estate in Drummond's head as he would dominate the matchups.

"Obviously, I always kicked his butt, and he knows it, too," Embiid said with a smile following Monday night's preseason matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. "That was always a fun matchup for me. That was one of those matchups that I just knew that I was going off, but it's great to be on the same side."

Embiid and Drummond haven't faced each other in quite some time, but the only time they battle it out against one another these days is in practice. As the Sixers had a quiet yet productive offseason, one of their key additions was bringing in Andre Drummond to replace Dwight Howard as Embiid's backup.

Considering the 28-year-old veteran is a former two-time All-Star, he brings a solid skill set to the Sixers' bench. He also brings a high IQ for the game. "He's a smart basketball player," Embiid explained. "He can see the basketball, he's got great hands, athletic, can defend, run the floor, can score with either hand, and he plays with a lot of energy."

In Embiid's eyes, Drummond will help in a specific area where the Sixers have struggled over the years; that's maintaining comfortable leads. While Embiid and the Sixers have yet to see Drummond in their system outside of the preseason, Embiid is confident they can work great together.

"Over the years, we always had trouble of keeping leads whether it was with the starting five or when I was off the floor," he finished. "I think he's gonna give us a chance to do better whether it's in the regular season or the playoffs. I have a lot of respect for him. I think he's gonna be huge for us this year. I actually think as far as playing, whether it's me at the four and him at the five, I think he can move well, and we can do some great things together."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.