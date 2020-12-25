Joel Embiid's Conditioning Paid Off in Sixers Win Over Wizards

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid grew tired of hearing criticisms surrounding his conditioning. Although the big man claimed to have worked hard on staying in shape over the last few years, the evidence wasn't clear.

This year, Embiid went above and beyond to ensure he'll stay in shape and remain on the court. "[I have to focus on my body] so I'm able to play 20 years here in Philly," the big man said a couple of weeks back.

"That's the thing I've learned the most since I've been in the league. It was a short time between the end of this past season and this new season, but it's a work in progress. You gotta start somewhere, but it's been going great, and I'm still learning every day."

On Wednesday night, Embiid officially put his re-worked body to the test as the Sixers opened up the 2020-2021 NBA season with a matchup against the Washington Wizards. In the first half, Embiid appeared on the court for 16 minutes. Sixers guard Ben Simmons was the only player to see more playing time through two quarters.

After what Embiid described as a "pitiful" third quarter where the 76ers started to trail double-digits, the All-Star center was ready to put his foot on the gas and never look back. In the fourth quarter of Wednesday's showdown, Embiid played all but 35 seconds, keeping up with the guards, Seth Curry and Shake Milton.

At times in the past, Embiid's ability to close out games has been questioned due to exhaustion and a lack of spacing. But on Wednesday, Embiid powered through and took advantage of his newfound spacing as the 76ers employ several shooting threats this year, which the defense has to respect.

Embiid dominated in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 of the team's 40 points. In total, the big man finished the game with a team-high of 29 points. He spent more minutes in the game than anybody else on the Sixers with nearly 35 minutes of playing time.

Many might expect Embiid to feel fatigued as it was just one game, but the big man said otherwise. "I feel great," Embiid said after the game. "I don't worry about what the media says. I've been having a good offseason, making sure I'm working on my body by working with nutritionists, chefs, my massage therapist. I'm gonna be ready every single night. I want to be able to play every single game."

While Embiid does keep himself in check and understands playing every game will be a tall task -- he won't allow reality to stray him away from his goals. Each time he suits up for a game, Embiid wants to be available, and at one-hundred percent every time his number gets called. He might miss a game here and there in the process, but as long as he's healthy and in shape for the postseason, the Sixers have a shot to go far.

